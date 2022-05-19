New mates: Anthony Albanese drops in on media mogul

If it took a Herculean effort to persuade former Labor prime minister Paul Keating to make an look on the occasion’s West Australian election marketing campaign launch, then the occasion has conquered the not possible once more by convincing one other reticent former heavyweight to step ahead within the dying days. Labor supporters this week bought mail from none apart from legendary Oz music “sacred site”, the Midnight Oil frontman and former atmosphere minister Peter Garrett. And similar to PM25 John Howard, and PM27 Julia Gillard who tapped the devoted for cashola final week, Garrett can be asking ALP members to cough up. “I’ve chipped into the Labor Campaign fund. Will you join me?” Yeah, Peter, however by how a lot? He’s asking for $17.

“Our nation faces a critically important decision, and needs your urgent help,” Garrett stated within the letter to supporters. “In one corner, stands a Prime Minister who cuddles a lump of coal in Parliament. A Prime Minister who has no plan to tackle climate chaos. A Prime Minister that, while our country burned and needed leadership, decided to head to Hawaii. A Prime Minister who says he’ll deliver net zero emissions, while Government Senator Matt Canavan proudly tells the world that ‘net zero is dead’.” Stirring phrases like that might virtually be the primary verse to an Australian rock anthem. STRANGE EQUATION To suppose we bought excited when Russell “Rusty” Crowe helped out a mate and did the voice-over work for Anthony Albanese’s slickest marketing campaign advert.

In Sydney’s Mackellar on the northern seashores, unbiased hopeful Sophie Scamps has managed to rack up some music royalty assist of her personal. Step ahead Malaysian-born Australian crooner Kamahl who appeared with the GP at a pre-polling web site in Warriewood on Wednesday morning. Of course she bought a selfie. Let a thousand social media retweets bloom. “Kamahl came down especially today to say hello… and lend his support to my campaign,” Scamps instructed CBD. “Kamahl has been fighting for a better future for our children for over 50 years. His song 100 Children was made in 1970,” she stated earlier than including the lyrics: “Today this is your world, tomorrow it’s ours… think of tomorrow leave something for us.” Oh don’t fear Sophie, we’re all Kamahl followers. MANOR OF SPEAKING

First Albo storms out of a press convention, now Saul Eslake will get tetchy on a airplane. There’s greater than a serve of frayed nerves within the pre-election air. Or how else to elucidate the Tasmanian economist’s Force Five social media outburst after a supposedly sub-par Qantas in-flight expertise? Fresh from a stint on the centre of the information cycle after handing down a scathing critique of the Coalition’s first-home patrons superannuation entry coverage (“I wanted to scream,” Eslake instructed the ABC), the trend was nonetheless burning sizzling when Eslake let rip when his Hobart to Canberra through Melbourne Wednesday morning journey bought off to a shaky begin. Illustration: Matt Golding Credit: “Pretty ordinary performance by Qantas today,” Eslake fired off in a tweet. “No food or hot drinks on the 6am flight… And then the 10.10… didn’t depart until 10.40 – with no clear explanation given as to why.” But the aviation-related travails didn’t finish there, with Eslake complaining he was “unceremoniously booted down the back to 17A” from his chosen seat of 4A “again with no explanation whatsoever”. “Is this what Qantas means by ‘premium service’?”