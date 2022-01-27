New members of the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies are appointed

The European Commission appointed the 15 new members of the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies for the subsequent three years. These are specialists within the fields of legislation, pure and social sciences, philosophy and ethics, from throughout Europe and the world, who present unbiased recommendation on these Commission insurance policies and laws the place moral, societal and elementary rights elements intersect with science and new applied sciences.

Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Commissioner Mariya Gabriel stated: “Research and innovation improve people’s lives and the environment they live in. The expertise and wisdom of the 15 newly appointed members of the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies will help us to put European values at the heart of the green and digital transition.”

The European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies is an unbiased advisory physique, which was based in 1991 and its mandate is usually renewed ever since. Its members have a far-reaching understanding of present and rising moral developments and produce a wealth of expertise from academia, moral and authorities advisory our bodies. The Group has contributed to the struggle towards the coronavirus pandemic, with its first suggestions issued as early as April 2020. Over the previous years, it has additionally labored on areas corresponding to genome enhancing, synthetic intelligence and the way forward for work, in addition to on agriculture, vitality, artificial biology, safety and surveillance. More info is offered here.

