New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Reacher’ on Prime Video + More

Ah, February. The month of affection and all that gooey romantic crap. But the beginning of one other month welcomes one other film and television present dump in your favourite streaming platforms, so all you singletons on the market have the possibility to fall in love with some fictional folks earlier than Valentine’s Day in a couple of weeks! Whether you utilize Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all the above, the brand new films and reveals obtainable beginning this weekend will provide a ton of alternatives to fall in love with hit titles and the characters who make them. The choices are spectacular, so allow us to right here at Decider assist you determine what to watch this weekend and the place to stream it.

New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Sweet Magnolias Season 2, Reacher and Raised by Wolves

Starting with the freshest titles is at all times the way in which to go, so let’s soar into one of the best of what the streaming platforms have to supply! On Netflix, our favourite childhood girlfriends are again for one more season of affection and friendship in Sweet Magnolias season 2. If you’re searching for a criminal offense thriller (or a hunky motion star at which you may make coronary heart eyes), try Reacher on Amazon Prime Video, the thrilling new collection primarily based on the hit Lee Child novels. If you’re trying to exit the planet, nonetheless, try the newest season of Raised by Wolves, the sci-fi collection on HBO Max. Check out the remainder of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend under:

New on Netflix February 4: Sweet Magnolias Season 2

The heartfelt romantic drama collection Sweet Magnolias is again for its second season on Netflix this weekend. The collection picks again up with the three childhood greatest mates — Maddie Townsend (Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Headley) — as they proceed to attempt to construct profitable lives and careers of their city of Serenity, South Carolina. New relationships, previous wounds and native politics all contribute to the drama the Magnolias face on this new season, particularly as they lean on one another within the wake of Kyle Townsend’s (Allen) automotive accident from final season. Full of affection, friendship and all of the gooey stuff that comes with it, Sweet Magnolias is one of many best new shows on Netflix this month.

New on Amazon Prime Video February 4: Reacher

Lee Child’s Jack Reacher is leaping from web page to display screen within the heart-pounding collection new on Prime Video this weekend. Based on Child’s novel collection of the identical identify, this authentic crime thriller present tells the story of the titular character Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a veteran army police investigator who’s falsely accused of homicide, and, in consequence, is pulled into the middle of a lethal conspiracy. The first season of the gripping Jack Reacher relies on Child’s first novel, Killing Floor, however followers of the novels and newcomers alike will love the hair-raising thrills the collection will carry on.

New on HBO Max February 3: Raised by Wolves Season 2

New on HBO Max this weekend is the second season of the unique collection, Raised by Wolves. The sci-fi drama collection from Oscar-winning producer Ridley Scott picks up once more with the android couple Mother and Father (Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim) who’ve been tasked with elevating six human youngsters on a mysterious new planet. But because the atheist androids spend extra time with their human wards, they discover themselves changing into an increasing number of human-like. The troubles for Mother and Father deepen because the rising human colony is deeply threatened to turn into utterly torn aside by faith. Will the brand new world they’re attempting to construct disintegrate? Your burning questions could also be answered in Raised by Wolves: Season 2.

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend

The choices above solely scratch the floor, so you recognize that this weekend’s full lineup may have wonderful choices for what to observe this weekend! For the total breakdown of one of the best films and reveals to stream now, or if you happen to’re nonetheless undecided on what to stream this weekend, then try the entire listing under:

New on Netflix- Full List

Released Friday, February 4

Looop Lapeta *NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Through My Window *NETFLIX FILM

New on Hulu – Full List

Released Friday, February 4

Beans (2021)

The Beta Test (2021)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Released Saturday, February 5

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

New on Amazon Prime Video – Full List

Released Friday, February 4

Book of Love (2022) *Amazon Original Movie

Dog Days (2018) (IMDb TV)

Phat Tuesday: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Reacher: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Released Saturday, February 5

Misfits: S1-5 (2009) (IMDb TV)

Project Runway: S6-16 (2004) (IMDb TV)

Project Runway Allstars: S1-7 (2012) (IMDb TV)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) (IMDb TV)

New on HBO Max- Full List

Released Thursday, February 3

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Cracked, 2021 (HBO)

Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original

Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)

Pure, 2021 (HBO)

Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)

When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

Released Friday, February 4

Double Cross

Rhodes To The Top

Sin Senas Particulares

Released Saturday, February 5

Rick and Morty, Season 5

Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and a couple of

Released Sunday, February 6

Big Trick Energy

New on Disney+ – Full List

Released Friday, February 4

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

New on Starz – Full List

Released Sunday, February 6

Lila & Eve (2014)

Power Book IV: Force – Episode 101

Power Book II: Ghost – Episode 210

New on Showtime – Full List

Released Friday, February 4

What Breaks the Ice

Released Saturday, February 5

American Insurrection