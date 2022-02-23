New nuclear deal achievable, Iran says

A deal on nuclear coverage that may launch Iran from sanctions may very well be reached in a matter of hours, if western powers seize the chance, the Iranian overseas minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has advised Euronews.

Amir-Abdollahian advised The Global Conversation that Tehran had confirmed flexibility and seriousness in negotiations with the West over its nuclear coverage.

But he additionally warned some purple strains remained.

“So far, we’ve taken lots of initiatives and shown the required flexibility at the Vienna negotiating table,” he mentioned. “We’re saying very clearly to them that ‘now it is your turn’. It is time to see initiatives and flexibility from the western side.”

Amir-Abdollahian additionally mentioned a prisoner change was on the desk – if the West is able to take up the supply.

“We’ve announced that we’re ready, either outside the Vienna talks or alongside them, to exchange prisoners when the other side is ready,” he mentioned. “We consider this to be a 100% humanitarian issue. We don’t see any necessity to link this humanitarian dossier to the Vienna Talks.”

And he advised Iranians dwelling overseas that they will have faith about returning house with out worry of being detained, underneath a brand new web-based vetting system.

“Just by sharing very limited information about themselves, any Iranian can ask us at the Foreign Ministry whether they’ll be able to travel without any problems,” he mentioned. “We will respond within a maximum of 10 days in full coordination with the judiciary and security sectors, and we are responsible for our response.”

Interview with Iranian overseas minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: This is your first interview in Farsi with Foreign Media and we’re comfortable to have you ever with us

The Vienna Talks

Minister, Can you please inform us clearly and briefly about what you name Iran’s “seriousness” within the negotiations. Can the so-called “Iranian initiatives” on the Vienna Talks ship concrete enhancements to the standard of life for Iranians – and the way shortly may they see such advantages?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: In Doctor Raisi’s authorities, proper from the beginning, our strategy over the Vienna talks on lifting sanctions has been to repair this goal:

Either we don’t begin negotiations in any respect, or if we do begin we’d like to verify there’s concord between how we’re negotiating in Vienna and the sensible strategy of Dr.Raisi’s authorities.

So, we didn’t come to Vienna to have negotiations for negotiation’s sake, however to have negotiations that lead to a superb settlement. I imagine, we’ve by no means been so near such a deal.

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: That’s nice you’re so near a deal… however let’s be extra clear answering my query. When in the end will folks see the outcomes of this deal of their on a regular basis lives?

We speak an excessive amount of in politics however there’s a perception I believe you share: the isolation of Iran creates many winners however one major loser – the extraordinary folks and dealing courses of the nation.

Now it appears a deal is anticipated inside days or even weeks, based on totally different diplomatic sources. Correct me you probably have a extra exact timing: we’d be very comfortable to listen to it right here.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: Firstly, I need to appropriate your wording. We don’t imagine that Iran is an remoted nation. Unilateral and illegal US sanctions have led to some issues for us. Inaction since 2015, particularly from three European international locations, the UK, France and Germany, has triggered some issues for Iran. But regardless of all their efforts, even in the course of the Trump administration and its “maximum pressure” marketing campaign towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, the isolation of Iran hasn’t occurred.

You requested me if there’ll be a concrete influence on folks’s lives and their requirements of dwelling. Listen… we’re approaching an settlement; there are some remaining points that are our purple strains. So far, we’ve taken numerous initiatives and proven the required flexibility on the Vienna negotiating desk.

If right now we’re saying we’re nearer than ever to a deal, it’s as a result of we’ve knowledgeable the Americans through intermediaries – and three European international locations have been advised by my colleagues in Vienna or on my own, by phone conversations or throughout conferences with the Foreign ministers of those three international locations – we’re saying very clearly to them that “Now it is your turn”. It is time to see initiatives and suppleness from the western facet.

We imagine if the western facet seems at what’s going on in Vienna extra realistically, in lower than a couple of hours, we will finalize the deal. So, for us, any precise timing for a deal is within the fingers of the western facet. It is determined by their realism and their initiatives. We will stay on the negotiating desk, making use of ourselves critically, even if on a number of events when there have been tough phases of the negotiations, the western facet raised the potential of leaving the desk.

I had a chat with Josep Borrell in the course of the Munich Security Conference, and I mentioned “My colleagues will stay in Vienna, applying themselves with seriousness and motivation, with the objective of reaching a speedy and good deal.”

However, if the opposite facet doesn’t present the required flexibility and creativity, with none doubt, they are going to be accountable if the negotiation fails.

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: To keep away from what occurred with Donald Trump, you’ve been searching for ensures and sooner or later political ensures, corresponding to political statements. Don’t you suppose if American corporations and companies come to Iran, that’ll be a stronger assure?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: I believe one of many issues we’ve had with the JCPOA has been the function of American corporations and likewise the place the greenback has within the financial institution circulation system. Even in the course of the Deal in 2015, the Americans imposed some restrictions on this regard. That’s why, after we systematically get messages about President Biden’s goodwill and we examine them with the behaviour of Jo Biden and the American administration, we notice there’s a paradox. On the one hand, they ship messages of goodwill and alternatively, on the identical time, typically even on the identical day, they impose new sanctions towards a few of our people and officers.

So what issues to us is the behaviour of the Americans. We will choose them on their behaviour.

Europe’s function

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: Is having a coherent relationship with the EU, particularly within the monetary and business fields, nonetheless a precedence for Iranian overseas coverage? Or is it not so vital because it was up to now?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: The overseas coverage doctrine of the brand new Iranian authorities, which is effectively often called a well-liked and evolutionary authorities, is predicated on a doctrine of a balanced overseas coverage, dynamic diplomacy and sensible cooperation and interplay. In this doctrine, we keep watch over all of the areas of the world, together with the European continent. We are considering growing our relationship with all European international locations. But we mentioned clearly to our French, British and German counterparts that regardless of the significance of our ties with them, we’re not going to scale back Europe to only these three international locations. So we’ve an unbiased plan to develop and enhance our relationships with every particular person European nation, and we proceed to take this critically within the new authorities.

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: Are you towards the concept of the opening of an EU Office in Tehran? Have you talked ever about it with Mr Borrell?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: This topic has been raised a number of instances. Recently even the Finnish Foreign Minister requested me about it throughout his go to to Iran. When I take a look at the previous file and background, I notice that each time we acquired near opening an EU workplace in Iran, a destructive, synthetic disaster towards the Islamic Republic of Iran emerged inside Europe. So, we understood that regardless of the goodwill we’ve in the direction of opening an EU workplace, we had been going through a synthetic disaster inside Europe, even earlier than the workplace opened. So, that doesn’t enhance the state of affairs. I believe the concept continues to be on the desk and must be adopted.

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: In your talks in Munich, you talked about once more the potential of exchanging prisoners. I wish to know if an settlement is achieved, will it’s only for American prisoners or will it embrace the Europeans, particularly twin nationals, who’re in jail proper now in Iran?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: Well, there are a really restricted variety of dual-national Iranians who sadly took half in spying. They admitted it, and their spying has led to massive disasters. For instance, one in all these Iranians with double nationality labored for Mossad, the intelligence service of the Zionist regime, and due to his spying, Iranian scientists had been killed. So the judicial system can’t merely ignore it and transfer on. However, final 12 months we reached a deal to change a variety of prisoners on a bundle format, together with American, British and different nationals. We agreed on the quantity and date however sadly, on the final minute, the Americans suspended the settlement. We’ve introduced that we’re prepared, both exterior the Vienna talks or alongside them, to change prisoners when the opposite facet is prepared. We take into account this to be a 100% humanitarian problem. We don’t see any necessity to hyperlink this humanitarian file to the Vienna Talks.

Freedoms for Iranians

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: Iranian born chess World quantity two Alireza Firouzja was lately photographed with French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Aside from the query of his freedom of selection, I need to know to what extent the mind drain problem is vital to the brand new authorities and the brand new diplomacy you’re main? From your perspective, wouldn’t it have been extra class if this picture had been taken in Iran, the place this chess genius was born?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: We implement every kind of strategies and insurance policies as a result of, along with the service they supply to the world, the standard of the Iranian elite is well-known. For positive, we do not need to deprive the world of the companies supplied by Iranian elites. But we need to encourage the elites and supply the required circumstances in Iran, in order that they will optimise their exercise inside Iran and so our personal folks can profit from their achievements, data and capabilities in numerous fields. It’s one in all our most critical considerations.

Recently the web site of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added a bit to confront the phenomenon of Iranophobia. You know, for those who examine the tons of of 1000’s of Iranians who journey to Iran from overseas from their residences in several international locations in the course of the 12 months, with the quantity of people that face issues, it’s lower than the variety of fingers on each fingers, at most. With that quantity of Iranians, this small quantity will not be important. But the Western media empire has lined and exaggerated these few instances in such a manner that some Iranians are nervous if they arrive to Iran, they could not return.

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: You as soon as promised that Iranians might return to Iran and journey to Iran in peace. Are you dwelling as much as your promise? There had been reviews of a few of them being questioned at Imam Airport. I do not know if that was intentional or unintentional.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: On the web site of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, within the part the place we offer consular companies, within the MIKHAK web site, we added a bit entitled “Questions about movement”. Just by sharing very restricted details about themselves, any Iranian can ask us on the Foreign Ministry whether or not they’ll have the ability to journey with none issues.

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: So, if any individual is advised through this web site course of that it’s OK to journey to Iran, she or he can include whole confidence, that’s a assure?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: We will reply inside a most of 10 days in full coordination with the judiciary and safety/ intelligence sectors, and we’re accountable for our response.

By the way in which, I’d prefer to let you know about one in all these incidents. The individual was confirmed by this technique and we mentioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs ensures you possibly can return with none issues. Last month this individual knowledgeable our Consulate General that his passport was a difficulty on the airport. I actually and my deputy within the consular division referred to as that Iranian nationwide and requested him what his downside was, and it turned out to be a quite simple problem. We requested him to go subsequent day to get his passport, guaranteeing him that his passport could be prolonged with none downside.

Iran’s relations with its neighbours

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: Let’s discuss Iran’s neighbours. The first level is the connection between Iran and the Taliban. It’s unclear whether or not Iran has acknowledged the Taliban authorities or it’s ready to comply with the worldwide group.

Second, the connection with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia nonetheless believes that talks have not been fruitful and haven’t had a major influence.

These are two vital points on the borders of Iran. Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

Let me ask a final query, so you possibly can reply all three collectively. You see, Mr Erdogan signed 13 main commerce agreements throughout a current go to to the UAE. Now Iraq is searching for a substitute for Iranian fuel, it’s negotiating with Qatar and others.

In the framework of your coverage of “neighbouring countries as a priority,” how do you reply these three questions?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahiann, Iranian Foreign Minister: Let me reply you very briefly. In the case of Afghanistan, we’re involved with the officers of the interim governing physique of Afghanistan, and by the way, about two months in the past, the overseas minister of the interim governing physique of Afghanistan visited Tehran. In the talks, we explicitly advised them that the criterion for us to acknowledge the brand new state of affairs in Afghanistan is to kind an inclusive authorities with the participation of all ethnic teams.

We have a 900 km lengthy widespread border, and day-after-day, greater than 5,000 displaced Afghan kids, men and women come to our border. The quantity has grow to be horrible. The variety of Afghan refugees coming into Iran is big and because of the safety points at our border, we’re involved with the Afghan Provisional Governing Body. Our embassy is lively there. But about recognition, we advised them very clearly that it trusted forming an inclusive authorities.

In the case of Saudi Arabia, we welcome the normalization of the relations between the 2 international locations. Last month, three of our diplomats arrange on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah. In my opinion, this transfer, which was the results of an settlement reached throughout 4 rounds of earlier talks with Saudi Arabia in Baghdad, exhibits there’s progress.

For the function of Iraq, I wish to emphasize that every nation has its personal place and capability. No nation can change the Islamic Republic of Iran. Each nation has capabilities in its personal capability and makes use of these capabilities and its personal capability. To suppose that Iraq is taking on the Iranian market will not be an accurate evaluation, for my part. Of course, the lifting of sanctions might result in Iran retaking its regular place within the financial and commerce spheres.

The nice capacities and good morale of the expensive folks of Iran have made it doable for them to face up to the cruel sanctions of the previous 43 years. But we in Vienna are attempting to get by this stage of unilateral and unlawful US sanctions. All events should return to their commitments. I hope that on this new section, we’ll have the ability to see extra complete and simpler bilateral cooperation with particular person international locations, regionally and internationally. We are very optimistic in regards to the future.

Babak Kamiar, Euronews: Thank you very a lot to your time.