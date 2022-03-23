New Orleans Tornadoes Leave a Path of Destruction

NEW ORLEANS — As morning dawned the day after two tornadoes touched down, individuals within the New Orleans space awoke on Wednesday to survey the closely broken properties and debris-filled streets left in its path.

The National Weather Service confirmed early Wednesday that two tornadoes had hit the world the evening earlier than: one in Lacombe, north of the town throughout Lake Pontchartrain, and one other that hit each the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish, killing a minimum of one particular person and sending extra to a hospital. Rescuers from the National Guard, state police and others spent the in a single day hours sifting by the destruction searching for residents who might have been trapped.