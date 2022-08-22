New Overseas Investment Rules Issued By Centre For Ease Of Doing Business

Centre points new abroad funding guidelines to advertise ease of doing enterprise

New Delhi:

In a bid to advertise ease of doing enterprise, the finance ministry on Monday notified the consolidated guidelines for abroad funding by Indian entities.

The Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 will subsume extant laws pertaining to Overseas Investments and Acquisition and Transfer of Immovable Property Outside India Regulations, 2015.

“In view of the evolving needs of businesses in India, in an increasingly integrated global market, there is need of Indian corporates to be part of global value chain.

The revised regulatory framework for overseas investment provides for simplification of the existing framework for overseas investment and has been aligned with the current business and economic dynamics,” the finance ministry mentioned in a press release.

Clarity on Overseas Direct Investment and Overseas Portfolio Investment has been introduced in and varied abroad funding associated transactions that had been earlier underneath approval route are actually underneath automated route, considerably enhancing ‘ease of doing enterprise’ it mentioned.

Last 12 months, the federal government of India in session with the Reserve Bank undertook a complete train to simplify these laws.

The draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules and draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations had been additionally put within the public area for consultations, it mentioned.

The new guidelines have included abroad funding in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) by particular person resident in India.

An individual resident in India could make abroad funding in an IFSC in India throughout the limits, a gazette notification issued by the finance ministry mentioned.

An individual resident in India could make contribution to an funding fund or car arrange in an IFSC as Overseas Portfolio Investment (OPI), it mentioned.

It additional mentioned {that a} resident particular person could make Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) in a international entity, together with an entity engaged in monetary companies exercise, (besides in banking and insurance coverage), in IFSC, if such entity doesn’t have subsidiary or step down subsidiary outdoors IFSC the place the resident particular person has management within the international entity.

The notification mentioned that an authorised seller financial institution together with its abroad department could purchase or switch international securities in accordance with the phrases of the host nation or host jurisdiction, because the case could also be, within the regular course of its banking enterprise.

Any resident particular person could make ODI by means of funding in fairness capital or OPI topic to the general ceiling underneath the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of the Reserve Bank.

Currently, the LRS permits USD 2,50,000 outward funding by a person in a 12 months.

With regard to company, the notification mentioned, an Indian entity could make OPI not exceeding 50 per cent of its web value as on the date of its final audited stability sheet.

Corporates could make ODI by means of funding in fairness capital for the aim of enterprise bonafide enterprise exercise, it mentioned, including, the entire monetary dedication made by an Indian entity in all of the international entities taken collectively on the time of enterprise such dedication wouldn’t exceed 400 per cent of its web value as on the date of the final audited stability sheet or as directed by the Reserve Bank.