Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will mark her 96th birthday privately on Thursday at her Sandringham Estate in jap England.

She is predicted to spend the day on the property’s Wood Farm cottage, the place she spent her first Christmas after her husband Prince Philip’s demise in April 2021.

For her birthday on Thursday, the event is often marked by gun salutes in Hyde Park, exterior Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

Public celebrations can be held later within the 12 months for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne.

The celebrations of the longest-serving British monarch can be held over a four-day financial institution vacation weekend from 2 June to five June.

They will embrace a parade to mark her official birthday, celebrated annually usually on the second Saturday of June.

The Queen has these days made fewer in-person appearances, counting on Prince Charles to tackle public engagements, most just lately providing alms to senior residents on the Royal Maundy service at St. George’s Chapel.

Charles took on the standard job of distributing specifically minted cash to pensioners who have been being recognised for service to the church and the area people.

This 12 months, 96 males and 96 ladies obtained the cash, one for annually of the Queen’s life.