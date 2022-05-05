New pipeline links Baltics to European gas network

Poland and the Baltic states Thursday inaugurated a brand new gasoline pipeline that hyperlinks the north-eastern EU with the remainder of the bloc, an important step towards decreasing dependence on Russian gasoline.

The 508 kilometer-long (316-mile) pipeline linking Poland and Lithuania’s gasoline networks will finally be capable to transport round two billion cubic meters of gasoline per yr in both course.

Thanks to current hyperlinks within the area, Latvia, Estonia and even Finland may also have entry to the broader European gasoline pipeline community.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The European Unionrs government unveiled Wednesday plans for a gradual ban on Russian oil imports as a part of a raft of latest sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

If authorised by member states, the oil ban can be the EUrs hardest transfer but in opposition to the Russian vitality sector, which helps the Kremlin finance its warfare.

Last week Russia’s Gazprom halted deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria because it seeks to sow divisions between European nations which have imposed sanctions.

A minimize off of Russian provides threatens to trigger shortages not solely in these international locations however probably throughout Europe.

The rising variety of interconnections between gasoline networks, nevertheless, means European nations are higher capable of forestall Russia placing stress on one nation.

“Today, we are inaugurating our energy independence,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda instructed a ceremony exterior the capital Vilnius.

“This interconnector is a response to blackmail” from Russia, mentioned his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Poland has mentioned it is able to fully swear off Russian gasoline if crucial and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia introduced on the finish of final month they have been halting imports of Russian gasoline and would use their reserves.

All the nations are closely dependent upon Russian gasoline imports.

The EU funded a big a part of the 500-million-euro ($530 million) value of the development of the GIPL pipeline.

Read extra:

US working on uranium strategy, weighs ban on Russian imports: Energy secretary

The longer EU pays for Russian oil, ‘the longer this war will continue’: Ukraine FM

Finland is prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies, says minister