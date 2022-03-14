New Prague Superintendent Says Allegations Of Racist Chant ‘Could Not Be Substantiated’

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (WCCO) — The superintendent of New Prague Area Schools says allegations of a racist chant at a ladies basketball recreation final month “could not be substantiated” by the varsity’s investigation.

Robbinsdale Area Schools launched an announcement after the Feb. 15 recreation between Cooper High School and New Prague, saying “according to several accounts, some spectators made monkey sounds directed at the Cooper team.” Many of the Cooper gamers are Black.

In a message to households, New Prague Superintendent Tim Dittberner mentioned whereas the investigation discovered the allegations of the racist chant “could not be substantiated … the findings of this investigation neither negate the lived experiences of Robbinsdale-Cooper student-athletes and staff, nor does it absolve New Prague Area Schools of its responsibility to create a culture that does not tolerate inappropriate behavior.”

Dittberner mentioned a “repeated, low-pitched noise” could possibly be heard on video of the sport, however what the noise is or who made it couldn’t be decided.

He mentioned about 20 individuals who had been on the recreation had been interviewed, and none reported listening to monkey noises. Only one particular person from Robbinsdale Area Schools was interviewed, Dittberner mentioned.

The superintendent additionally mentioned nobody reported listening to monkey noises on the evening of the sport, and the district solely realized of the allegation through social media after the actual fact.

Still, Dittberner reiterated a three-step plan “to address the school culture so these incidents do not happen in the future.” That plan consists of creating a faculty local weather activity pressure, skilled improvement and assets for workers and dealing with scholar leaders.

“As I have stated previously, the findings of this investigation do not take away from the other incidents that have happened at the high school,” Dittberner mentioned. “Derogatory comments, including racial slurs, and racist conduct are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

On the identical day because the Cooper recreation, St. Louis Park High School Athletic Director Andrew Ewald mentioned his boys hockey workforce was subjected to a “racist experience” whereas taking part in at New Prague. Both St. Louis Park High School and Robbinsdale Area Schools mentioned they’d droop competitors with New Prague.

Last week, in the course of the state boys hockey event, New Prague college students flashed a identified white supremacist hand image, which was caught by broadcast cameras. The district and the Minnesota State High School League mentioned the scholars had been unaware of the connotation of the sign.