New proposal for cycle-free Sea Point Promenade will benefit all users, says City of Cape Town | News24

Cyclists and companies are up in arms over a proposal to ban cyclists alongside the Sea Point Promenade.

A five-month investigation was carried out into who makes use of the promenade and the way they use it.

The report said some resident are anxious about their security alongside the promenade.

The City of Cape Town has moved to appease cyclists and companies, saying it needs to maximise the security and pleasure for all customers of the Sea Point Promenade.

This in response to the mayoral committee member for city mobility, Rob Quintas, within the wake of robust criticism over a proposal to ban cyclists alongside the long-lasting stretch alongside the Atlantic Seaboard.

The City proposed reworking the promenade right into a pedestrian-only zone, permitting cyclists, rollerbladers, and skate boarders to make use of the Beach Road pavement and banning motorised automobiles.

An in depth five-month investigation into who makes use of the promenade and the way they use it, said residents, significantly the aged, had raised issues about their security.

“The potential for conflict or injury greatly increases when large-speed differentials exist between various modes that occupy the same facility,” mentioned the 91-page report compiled by Mowana Engineers.

“The presence of high-velocity modes on a shared non-motorised transport facility increases the likelihood of pedestrian modes being taken by surprise while decreasing the reaction time required for pedestrian modes to adapt.”

READ MORE | Off your bike! Cycling businesses fume over pedestrian-only proposal for Sea Point Promenade

The report additional instructed {a partially} devoted cycle lane throughout the promenade precinct ought to take cautious consideration of the social implications, would require some capital expenditure and take as much as two months to assemble.

It mentioned throughout stakeholder conferences, issues have been raised that offering a devoted cycle lane would create the potential for elevated intolerance and aggression by cyclists.

The proposal is as follows: Pedestrians ought to have unique use of the Sea Point Promenade, from the place it begins in Mouille Point to the Sea Point Pavilion swimming pool.

Prams, wheelchairs and walkers needs to be allowed.

Cyclists on peddling bicycles, skate boarders, and rollerbladers ought to share the facet pavement on the ocean facet of Beach Road.

No e-bikes, e-scooters, or motorised gadgets needs to be allowed on the promenade or on the pavement on the ocean facet of Beach Road.

The City requested residents to submit their feedback on the proposal.

Quintas mentioned the general public participation course of was primarily centered on the security of all promenade customers.

He added:

After growing numbers of complaints to the ward councillor and sub-council over the previous couple of years concerning altercations, accidents and accidents, and battle inside this area between pedestrians, cyclists, rollerbladers, skate boarders and scooters, it was obligatory for the City to have a look at the promenade holistically and put ahead a proposal that will maximise security and enhance cohesion and pleasure for all customers.

“The key is that we want to find a way to allow people to use the Promenade safely and to try to accommodate all users in parts of the Sea Point Promenade as best as possible,” mentioned ward councillor Nicola Jowell.She pressured that the plans on the desk is only a proposal. “The proposals on the table are just that … and Promenade users are welcome to submit alternative proposals as part of their submissions.”

Jowell mentioned she was conscious of not less than 5 incidents that required both hospitalisation or emergency room visits, including she additionally obtained dozens of different messages of minor accidents.

“I have at least 200 other letters or messages of complaint or concerns from promenade users that they are no longer able to walk on the promenade due to being in an accident, near accident or being absolutely overwhelmed with concern for their physical safety from bicycle or scooter users.”

Jowell added the important thing subject was that actual questions of safety had been raised by quite a few customers with the Urban Mobility Department and it needed to act and have a look at methods to handle this.

The co-owner of Up Cycles Bicycle Rental, Jared Chaitowitz, mentioned biking on the promenade was a much-loved exercise.

“A ban would be a step backwards for the City, which says it encourages active mobility but does not act accordingly,” he claimed.

“Not only will a ban endanger our business and the livelihoods of our more than 20 full-time employees, but it will also put an end to one of Cape Town’s most beloved, healthy and cost-effective outdoor activities,” Chaitowitz informed News24 beforehand.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.