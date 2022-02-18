New PSA Features Athletes From Around the World

Special Olympics International is launching a brand new public service announcement, as a part of “The Revolution Is Inclusion” campaign. The marketing campaign requires an finish to discrimination in opposition to individuals with mental disabilities (ID) and is a rallying cry to create a totally inclusive, extra welcoming world for all. The new PSA “Challenge Expectations” encourages individuals to rethink what they consider about capacity, because the misperception about individuals with mental disabilities is that they’ll’t do what others can. The PSA showcases images and movies of Special Olympics athletes from around the globe excelling in sports activities and life—defying expectations!

The PSA idea was created by the pro-bono efforts of TBWAWorldWell being and options the voice of Special Olympics Florida athlete and Global Messenger, Tajha Ilerant. The 30-second and 60-second TV spots highlight how Special Olympics athletes are altering minds and ending unfavorable stereotypes.

Take the pledge at WeChallengeYou.org. Through the facility of our athletes and our sports activities, Special Olympics is constructing a brand new world of well being, unity and empowerment.