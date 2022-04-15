New realities attract prestigious foreign companies to participate in economic projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Economic progress
accelerated in Azerbaijan, state help within the social sphere
elevated, international alternate reserves elevated, investments within the
financial system and monetary help for entrepreneurship elevated, the
profitable renovation of social infrastructure and the
implementation of different applications continued on account of
profitable financial reforms carried out below the management of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Member of Committee on Economic
Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijani Parliament
(Milli Majlis) Aydin Huseynov informed Trend.
According to him, 1Q2022 had been fairly profitable for
Azerbaijan.
“GDP elevated by 6.8 p.c, non-oil financial system grew by greater than
10 p.c throughout this era. Growth in industrial manufacturing
sphere is about 4 p.c and within the non-oil business it exceeds 18
p.c. All this means that our financial system has entered into a brand new
stage of improvement within the post-pandemic interval,” Huseynov
stated.
The exterior public debt can be being lowered as a result of
carried out excellent technique. External public debt was 18 p.c
of GDP a couple of years in the past and it is just 12.5 p.c at current.
Azerbaijan’s exterior debt decreased by greater than $600 million due
to new debt administration technique. Expenses for servicing the general public
debt within the state funds are declining yearly, MP famous.
According to MP, Azerbaijan’s energetic cooperation with
worldwide organizations has additionally been efficiently continued
and the world’s main worldwide organizations are accepting
the brand new realities created by Azerbaijan.
In specific, the surroundings fashioned by Azerbaijan after
making certain its territorial integrity in reference to new
cooperation and diversification of communications within the South
Caucasus area, efforts in direction of signing a peace settlement with
Armenia may result in a brand new stage within the improvement of relations
between worldwide buildings (together with the EU) with
Azerbaijan.
Contacts, particularly with the EU, grew to become extra intense after
the second Karabakh War and the latest agreements in Brussels
testify to the acceptance of latest realities.
“Large-scale building work is underway in Azerbaijan’s
liberated territories from Armenian occupation, broad alternatives
for financial cooperation are opening up within the area and respected
international corporations are concerned in these processes,” Huseynov
stated.
“From this viewpoint, worldwide organizations, international
international locations that settle for the brand new realities created by our nation have
a constructive perspective in direction of trendy traits within the improvement of
relations with Azerbaijan. Of course, the achievement of all this
grew to become potential as a result of principled political will of
Azerbaijan’s Head of State,” Huseynov added.
World financial system confronted sure difficulties in 2022, Azerbaijani MP
Azer Badamov informed Trend.
Russian-Ukrainian army battle, which started in February,
additionally had a unfavourable affect on the event of financial ties, he
famous.
The financial and political processes happening in world have
a sure affect on the financial system of Azerbaijan, nevertheless, regardless of
this, forward-looking insurance policies pursued below the management of
Azerbaijani Head of State creates situations for sustaining the
tempo of the nation’s financial progress, Badamov stated.
“Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic additionally had a unfavourable affect on
Azerbaijan’s financial system. However, well timed selections, deepening of
ongoing reforms and far-sighted steps taken in direction of the event
of the non-oil sector made it potential to finish the primary
quarter of this yr with excessive indicators,” Bayramov famous.
“Paying consideration to macroeconomic indicators, we see that GDP
grew by 6.8 p.c, non-oil financial system – by greater than 10 p.c,
industrial manufacturing – by 4 p.c, the non-oil business grew by
18 p.c, international commerce turnover elevated by 60 p.c, export
of non-oil merchandise – by 45 p.c, exterior public debt decreased
by greater than $600 million in 1Q2022,” Badamov added.
The quantity of transfers from Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund was 423
million manat ($248.8 million) lower than deliberate, regardless of the
implementation of 99 p.c of funds revenues, which can be an
indicator of an accurate financial coverage, he famous.
“The completion of 1Q2022 with financial progress, additionally the
discount of exterior public debt, grew to become potential as a result of
directions given by the Head of State within the path of
making certain the event and transparency of the nation’s financial system,
additionally signed decrees and orders,” parliamentarian stated.
“President Ilham Aliyev, re-elected Head of State in 2018 by a
majority vote of Azerbaijan individuals, on the inauguration ceremony
introduced the additional deepening of reforms in our nation. The
well timed implementation of reforms made it potential to efficiently
battle the pandemic, finish the 44 day second Karabakh War with
victory, and obtain speedy financial progress within the post-pandemic
interval,” MP famous.
“Azerbaijan’s Government Budget obtained 539 million manat ($317
million) or 23.8 p.c extra by the State Tax Service in 1Q2022
and 236 million manat ($138.8 million) or 23.7 p.c greater than
anticipated by way of the State Customs Committee, as a result of improve
in state help for the event of the non-oil sector, the
growth of anti-corruption measures in financial system and transparency
of financial system,” Bayramov added.
Tasks dealing with the state funds are being efficiently carried out
and together with financial progress, the agenda consists of measures to
battle in opposition to rising costs and guarantee meals safety, he famous.
“Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, on behalf of Head of State,
is taking measures to battle in opposition to synthetic value will increase,
create meals reserves and diversify sources of imports. The success
of the measures taken despite the truth that, at this time adequate
meals reserves have been created in our nation, the prevailing
reserves are analyzed every day and applicable selections are made,”
Bayramov added.
“I imagine that the outcomes we achieved in 1Q2022 and the
measures which can be deliberate to be carried out by the tip of 2022 will
not solely shield Azerbaijan’s financial system from exterior influences however
can even permit us to attain higher outcomes on the finish of the
yr,” Azerbaijani parliamentarian Bayramov emphasised.