New realities attract prestigious foreign companies to participate in economic projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Economic progress

accelerated in Azerbaijan, state help within the social sphere

elevated, international alternate reserves elevated, investments within the

financial system and monetary help for entrepreneurship elevated, the

profitable renovation of social infrastructure and the

implementation of different applications continued on account of

profitable financial reforms carried out below the management of

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Member of Committee on Economic

Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijani Parliament

(Milli Majlis) Aydin Huseynov informed Trend.

According to him, 1Q2022 had been fairly profitable for

Azerbaijan.

“GDP elevated by 6.8 p.c, non-oil financial system grew by greater than

10 p.c throughout this era. Growth in industrial manufacturing

sphere is about 4 p.c and within the non-oil business it exceeds 18

p.c. All this means that our financial system has entered into a brand new

stage of improvement within the post-pandemic interval,” Huseynov

stated.

The exterior public debt can be being lowered as a result of

carried out excellent technique. External public debt was 18 p.c

of GDP a couple of years in the past and it is just 12.5 p.c at current.

Azerbaijan’s exterior debt decreased by greater than $600 million due

to new debt administration technique. Expenses for servicing the general public

debt within the state funds are declining yearly, MP famous.

According to MP, Azerbaijan’s energetic cooperation with

worldwide organizations has additionally been efficiently continued

and the world’s main worldwide organizations are accepting

the brand new realities created by Azerbaijan.

In specific, the surroundings fashioned by Azerbaijan after

making certain its territorial integrity in reference to new

cooperation and diversification of communications within the South

Caucasus area, efforts in direction of signing a peace settlement with

Armenia may result in a brand new stage within the improvement of relations

between worldwide buildings (together with the EU) with

Azerbaijan.

Contacts, particularly with the EU, grew to become extra intense after

the second Karabakh War and the latest agreements in Brussels

testify to the acceptance of latest realities.

“Large-scale building work is underway in Azerbaijan’s

liberated territories from Armenian occupation, broad alternatives

for financial cooperation are opening up within the area and respected

international corporations are concerned in these processes,” Huseynov

stated.

“From this viewpoint, worldwide organizations, international

international locations that settle for the brand new realities created by our nation have

a constructive perspective in direction of trendy traits within the improvement of

relations with Azerbaijan. Of course, the achievement of all this

grew to become potential as a result of principled political will of

Azerbaijan’s Head of State,” Huseynov added.

World financial system confronted sure difficulties in 2022, Azerbaijani MP

Azer Badamov informed Trend.

Russian-Ukrainian army battle, which started in February,

additionally had a unfavourable affect on the event of financial ties, he

famous.

The financial and political processes happening in world have

a sure affect on the financial system of Azerbaijan, nevertheless, regardless of

this, forward-looking insurance policies pursued below the management of

Azerbaijani Head of State creates situations for sustaining the

tempo of the nation’s financial progress, Badamov stated.

“Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic additionally had a unfavourable affect on

Azerbaijan’s financial system. However, well timed selections, deepening of

ongoing reforms and far-sighted steps taken in direction of the event

of the non-oil sector made it potential to finish the primary

quarter of this yr with excessive indicators,” Bayramov famous.

“Paying consideration to macroeconomic indicators, we see that GDP

grew by 6.8 p.c, non-oil financial system – by greater than 10 p.c,

industrial manufacturing – by 4 p.c, the non-oil business grew by

18 p.c, international commerce turnover elevated by 60 p.c, export

of non-oil merchandise – by 45 p.c, exterior public debt decreased

by greater than $600 million in 1Q2022,” Badamov added.

The quantity of transfers from Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund was 423

million manat ($248.8 million) lower than deliberate, regardless of the

implementation of 99 p.c of funds revenues, which can be an

indicator of an accurate financial coverage, he famous.

“The completion of 1Q2022 with financial progress, additionally the

discount of exterior public debt, grew to become potential as a result of

directions given by the Head of State within the path of

making certain the event and transparency of the nation’s financial system,

additionally signed decrees and orders,” parliamentarian stated.

“President Ilham Aliyev, re-elected Head of State in 2018 by a

majority vote of Azerbaijan individuals, on the inauguration ceremony

introduced the additional deepening of reforms in our nation. The

well timed implementation of reforms made it potential to efficiently

battle the pandemic, finish the 44 day second Karabakh War with

victory, and obtain speedy financial progress within the post-pandemic

interval,” MP famous.

“Azerbaijan’s Government Budget obtained 539 million manat ($317

million) or 23.8 p.c extra by the State Tax Service in 1Q2022

and 236 million manat ($138.8 million) or 23.7 p.c greater than

anticipated by way of the State Customs Committee, as a result of improve

in state help for the event of the non-oil sector, the

growth of anti-corruption measures in financial system and transparency

of financial system,” Bayramov added.

Tasks dealing with the state funds are being efficiently carried out

and together with financial progress, the agenda consists of measures to

battle in opposition to rising costs and guarantee meals safety, he famous.

“Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, on behalf of Head of State,

is taking measures to battle in opposition to synthetic value will increase,

create meals reserves and diversify sources of imports. The success

of the measures taken despite the truth that, at this time adequate

meals reserves have been created in our nation, the prevailing

reserves are analyzed every day and applicable selections are made,”

Bayramov added.

“I imagine that the outcomes we achieved in 1Q2022 and the

measures which can be deliberate to be carried out by the tip of 2022 will

not solely shield Azerbaijan’s financial system from exterior influences however

can even permit us to attain higher outcomes on the finish of the

yr,” Azerbaijani parliamentarian Bayramov emphasised.