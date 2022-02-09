New rhythms, more experience, and a lot of heart: What to expect from Mägo de Oz’s upcoming Latin America tour

After two years of a pandemic that stored them away from the intense lights and levels, Mägo de Oz returns to Latin America to advertise their most up-to-date album, Bandera Negra. The tour will begin in Mexico, transfer on to Costa Rica, then Colombia, and at last will finish in Chile.

The new album brings quite a lot of what Mägo de Oz’s followers learn about their music but additionally new and dangerous proposals like for instance a mixture between Scape, Celtic music, and Rock. For the band, this has been de alternative to let behind the issues about how the general public goes to react and make music as they use to do up to now, pondering extra about what they need to specific.

This report is the results of the work the band made throughout the pandemic. Between April and June 2020, 15 songs had been composed for Zoom, every member of the band from house. Between July and September of the identical 12 months, they recorded in secret at Cube Studios. Now, the general public can get pleasure from songs equivalent to Tu madre es una cabra, Al abordaje, El cervezo, Bandera Negra o la Tormenta.

Bandera negra is an album the place Mägo de Oz desires to say to the general public that they’ve quite a lot of good songs to current, and the band is greater than the previous hits. Their objective with every new album is to exceed the general public expectations and made them really feel that their music is getting higher and higher. However, they acknowledge that typically new songs aren’t as flashy as those the general public is already acquainted with, however they consider of their work and the music they’re making, in order that they thrust the general public will get pleasure from it as a lot as they’re.

The band is at present fashioned by Txus di Fellatio on drums, Carlos “Moha” Prieto on violin, Javier Domínguez “Zeta” on vocals, Fernando Mainer on bass, Jose Manuel Pizarro on wind devices, Manuel Seoane and Victor Lopez on guitars, Manuel Ramil on keyboards and Patrica Tapia “Patri” on vocals and backing vocals. All of them put together to make their finest in every one of many live shows they’re going to play.

After greater than 30 years as a band, they affirm that Mägo de Oz continues being Mägo de Oz however with out shedding its originality. As musicians they aren’t all the time doing the identical music, they innovate and discover however they’ve by no means misplaced their authenticity. For them, the perfect technique will not be having a method, as a result of rock music is extra about feeling, not only a quick product for a short consumption.

From November 2021, Mago de Oz determined to return to the stage and begin a tour they referred to as Al abordaje with 24 dates confirmed. The band’s subsequent live performance will probably be held on February 19 in Mexico City, the place they may state till March 11. Mägo de Oz will arrive in Colombia for his or her live shows on March 24 in Cali, March 25 in Bogotá, and March 26 in Medellín. After ending the Latin America and Spain live shows they may announce new dates for his or her tour within the United States.

The band is actually excited to return to Latin America as a result of the general public in international locations equivalent to México and Colombia are obsessed with rock and in addition as a result of Latinamerican folks talk by way of music, and for them, it turns into simpler to work together with the general public when you’ll be able to communicate the identical language: music.

The most vital band of the Spanish rock scene, with greater than 25 albums, is ready to proceed presenting an important present for his or her followers. For the band, the one solution to made rock music is with the soul, and they’re making ready quite a lot of this for his or her upcoming shows.