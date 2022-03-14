New round of Russia-Ukraine talks offer glimmer of hope

Russian and Ukrainian officers will meet by way of videoconference on Monday morning within the newest spherical of talks between the 2 sides.

And there are indicators which provide a glimmer of hope for progress to finish the warfare, which started with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on twenty fourth February.

On Sunday night, a Russian negotiator reported “significant progress”.

“My personal expectation is that this progress will lead very soon to a common position between the two delegations and to documents to be signed” Russian information businesses quotes Leonid Sloutski as saying.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted that Moscow had stopped issuing “ultimatums” to Kyiv and began to “carefully listen to our proposals”.

“I see the understanding and there is dialogue” Mr Podoliak mentioned, including later that negotiations had been “non-stop in the format of video conferences” and that Monday’s session can be to sum up the preliminary outcomes of current dialogue.

Optimistic statements as preventing continues

Over the weekend the Ukrainian and Russian presidents made statements that appeared extra optimistic in tone.

Vladimir Putin referring to “positive progress” within the talks on Friday and Mr Zelenskyy mentioned on Saturday there had been a “fundamentally different approach” from Moscow in direction of discussions.

And on Sunday Zelenskyy mentioned that his delegation had “a clear task: to do everything to ensure a meeting of the presidents. A meeting that people are waiting for, I’m sure”.

Monday morning’s talks get underway as fierce preventing continues throughout Ukraine, spreading to the west of the nation.

The British Ministry of Defence says Russian naval forces have “established a remote blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, effectively isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade”.

The port metropolis of Mykolaiv was once more focused by shelling on Sunday, killing 9 folks, authorities mentioned.

Further east the town of Mariupol is below siege, ready the arrival of a humanitarian help convoy. An adviser to the mayor, Petro Andryushchenko, mentioned on Sunday night that autos needed to flip round due to ongoing Russian fireplace.

In the north, Kyiv is now “a city under siege”, within the phrases of an adviser to the Ukrainian president. Its inhabitants have stocked up on meals and medication and the authorities have arrange barricades as Russian forces advance.

During the night time from Sunday to Monday, the Ukrainian Air Force introduced that Russian planes had been making an attempt to bomb Ukrainian defensive positions within the Kyiv area.