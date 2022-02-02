New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Production Crosses 1,00,000 Units

The new technology Royal Enfield Classic 350 has crossed the 1,00,000 unit manufacturing milestone, lower than a 12 months after it was launched in India. Currently, the brand new Classic 350 is exported to a number of markets outdoors India, together with Thailand, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand. The Classic 350 has additionally been launched within the UK, the place gross sales are anticipated to start quickly. The latest-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350, the model’s highest-selling mannequin, was launched in India in September 2021, and has been up to date with a brand new engine, new chassis, up to date suspension, new wheels and brakes.

The RE Classic 350 has been the single-largest promoting mannequin for Royal Enfield for over 10 years now.

The all-new Classic 350 is the second mannequin to be primarily based on the identical platform because the Meteor 350, with the 2 fashions sharing fairly just a few parts, together with the brand new J-series Royal Enfield 350 cc single-cylinder engine. The 349 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm, and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is constructed on an all-new platform, with a brand new engine and new chassis, with a number of enhancements.

The legacy of the Classic dates again to 1948 with the Royal Enfield Model G2, the primary to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full manufacturing bike. The Model G2 served as a robust design inspiration for the vastly widespread Classic 500 and Classic 350 launched in 2008. The Classic 350, in actual fact, went on to change into the highest-selling Royal Enfield mannequin since then, accounting for 70-80 per cent of the model’s gross sales over the previous decade or so. Even now, the Classic 350 accounts for 60-70 per cent of the model’s total gross sales, however up to now, these numbers have been restricted to the home market of India.

The Classic has additionally emerged because the bike that redefined the middleweight motorcycling house and spawned the revival of Royal Enfield. And this time round, with the brand new Classic 350, Royal Enfield is positioning it as a world product, hoping to repeat a few of its business success all over the world.

