New rules aims to clear US asylum cases in months instead of years

The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled new procedures to deal with asylum claims on the US southern border, hoping to resolve instances in months as a substitute of years. The guidelines empower asylum officers to grant or deny claims, an authority that has been restricted to immigration judges for folks arriving on the border with Mexico.

Until now, asylum officers have solely achieved preliminary screenings for asylum and different types of humanitarian reduction for border arrivals.

The change may have far-reaching affect, however administration officers mentioned they’ll begin slowly and with out further assets. It will take impact 60 days after the rule is printed within the Federal Register, anticipated inside days.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The administration estimated final yr that it might want to rent 800 extra staff for asylum officers to deal with about 75,000 instances a yr. Without more cash and new positions, it’s unclear how a lot affect the transfer could have at first.

The United States has been the world’s hottest vacation spot for asylum-seekers since 2017, in accordance with the UN refugee company, placing monumental pressure on immigration courts. The courtroom backlog has soared to almost 1.7 million instances.

“The current system for handling asylum claims at our borders has long needed repair,” mentioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose division consists of asylum officers at US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Attorney General Merrick Garland mentioned the brand new procedures will ease burdens on immigration courts, that are a part of the Justice Department. Asylum claims for people who find themselves not detained take a median of practically 4 years to resolve.

“This rule advances our efforts to ensure that asylum claims are processed fairly, expeditiously and consistent with due process,” Garland mentioned.

Under the brand new guidelines, asylum officers anticipate to resolve instances in 90 days. Rejected candidates will likely be despatched to immigration judges, who additionally anticipate to challenge selections in 90 days.

Judges will be capable of full instances sooner with detailed documentation from asylum officers, officers mentioned.

The new procedures, which generated greater than 5,300 public feedback after they had been proposed in August, might face authorized obstacles. Many modifications to the immigration system throughout the Trump and Biden administrations have been efficiently challenged, delayed or modified in courts.

Read extra:

Russians asylum seekers blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted as war rages

US eases border policy from Trump era for unaccompanied migrant children

Violence, racism accounts at EU-Belarus border ‘deeply concerning:’ Refugee agencies