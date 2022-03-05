New Russian demands over Ukraine sanctions threaten Iran nuclear deal: Report

New calls for by Russia introduced on Saturday are threatening to derail efforts to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, as Moscow stated it wished ensures from the US that Ukraine-related sanctions wouldn’t harm its cooperation with Iran after the deal is revived.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Saturday Russia wished a written assure from the US that Moscow’s commerce, funding and military-technical cooperation with Iran wouldn’t be hindered in any method by sanctions just lately imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“We need a guarantee that these sanctions will not in any way touch the regime of trade-economic and investment relations which is laid down in” the nuclear deal, Lavrov stated.

The announcement comes as diplomats concerned in talks between Iran and world powers aimed toward reviving the 2015 deal have stated they had been near reaching an settlement.

“The last-minute demand from Russia could make it impossible to complete a return to the 2015 nuclear deal in time,” the Wall Street Journal cited a senior Western diplomat as saying.

The new Russian demand is “not constructive” for the continued nuclear negotiations in Vienna, Reuters cited a senior Iranian official as saying.

Talks between the remaining signatories to the deal – Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – have been going down in Vienna.

The US is collaborating not directly within the talks as a result of Iran’s refusal to barter instantly with Washington.

The Vienna talks, which started in April 2021, intention to convey Iran again into compliance with the deal and facilitate a US return to the settlement. The deal supplied Iran sanctions aid in change for curbs on its nuclear program.

Washington withdrew from the deal in 2018 beneath then-President Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping financial sanctions on Tehran. That prompted Iran to retaliate by breaching most of the deal’s restrictions, which had been designed to make it more durable for Tehran to acquire the fissile materials for a nuclear bomb.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceable functions solely.

