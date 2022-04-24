New Russian missile to carry several hypersonic weapons: Officer

A brand new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is able to carrying a number of hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian navy officer mentioned on Sunday.

Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev, the commander of the Russian navy’s Strategic Missile Forces, mentioned in televised remarks that the brand new Sarmat ICBM is designed to hold a number of Avangard hypersonic glide autos.

Russia’s Defense Ministry mentioned the Sarmat was test-fired for the primary time Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its apply warheads have efficiently reached mock targets on the Kura firing vary on the far jap Kamchatka Peninsula.

The take a look at launch got here amid hovering tensions between Moscow and the West over the Russian navy motion in Ukraine and underlines the Kremlin’s emphasis on the nation’s nuclear forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the Sarmat launch as a serious achievement, claiming that the brand new missile has no international equal and is able to penetrating any potential missile protection.

“This really unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and make those, who in the heat of frantic aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country, think twice,” Putin mentioned on Wednesday.

The Sarmat is a heavy missile that has been beneath improvement for a number of years to switch the Soviet-made Voyevoda, which was code-named Satan by the West and kinds the core of Russia’s nuclear deterrent.

The navy has mentioned that the Avangard is able to flying 27 occasions quicker than the pace of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its technique to goal to dodge the enemy’s missile protect.

In anticipation of the deployment of the Sarmat, the brand new hypersonic automobile has been fitted to the present Soviet-built ICBMs, and the primary unit armed with the Avangard entered responsibility in December 2019.

The director and the designer-in-chief of the Makeyev missile-maker that developed the Sarmat, Vladimir Degtyar, mentioned in televised remarks that its vary permits it to fly alongside any trajectory throughout north or south poles to hit any goal world wide.

