New sanctions package will have ‘massive and severe’ consequences on Russia

EU overseas ministers adopted an extra bundle of restrictive measures that can have large and extreme penalties for Russia at the moment (25 February). The measures cowl the monetary sector, the vitality and transport sectors, dual-use items, export management and export financing, visa coverage, further sanctions towards Russian people and new itemizing standards.

“In a sign of immediate support for Ukraine, we have adopted a sanctions package agreed last night by the leaders of the member states,” mentioned the EU High Representative Josep Borrell. “This is an unprecedented package – both in speed and extent. These sanctions are the most hard hitting package we have ever implemented. They are designed to cripple the ability of Russia to continue the aggression and finance the occupation [of Ukraine].”

Ministers agreed to accentuate diplomatic efforts to make sure the widest doable worldwide condemnation of Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked aggression. There was additionally clear consensus to proceed to help Ukraine and to step up efforts to deal with disinformation.

