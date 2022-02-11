New satellite images show continuing Russian military buildup on three sides of Ukraine

In Crimea, a big deployment of troops and gear was noticed by Maxar in pictures collected Thursday, in line with Stephen Wood, a senior director on the firm. The deployment is on the previously disused Oktyabrskoye airfield, north of the Crimean capital Simferopol.

Maxar assesses that greater than 550 troop tents and lots of of automobiles have arrived on the web site. Other websites in Crimea have additionally seen an inflow of troops and gear, together with at Novoozernoye, the place there have been in depth artillery deployments and coaching workout routines.

A brand new deployment was recognized by Maxar for the primary time close to the city of Slavne on the northwest coast of Crimea, together with armored automobiles.

The new deployments in Crimea had been noticed on the identical day that a number of Russian warships, together with giant amphibious touchdown ships, arrived in Sevastopol, Crimea’s major port.