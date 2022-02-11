New satellite images show continuing Russian military buildup on three sides of Ukraine
In Crimea, a big deployment of troops and gear was noticed by Maxar in pictures collected Thursday, in line with Stephen Wood, a senior director on the firm. The deployment is on the previously disused Oktyabrskoye airfield, north of the Crimean capital Simferopol.
Maxar assesses that greater than 550 troop tents and lots of of automobiles have arrived on the web site. Other websites in Crimea have additionally seen an inflow of troops and gear, together with at Novoozernoye, the place there have been in depth artillery deployments and coaching workout routines.
A brand new deployment was recognized by Maxar for the primary time close to the city of Slavne on the northwest coast of Crimea, together with armored automobiles.
The new deployments in Crimea had been noticed on the identical day that a number of Russian warships, together with giant amphibious touchdown ships, arrived in Sevastopol, Crimea’s major port.
In Belarus, Maxar noticed what it calls a “new deployment of troops, military vehicles and helicopters” on the Zyabrovka airfield close to town of Gomel, some 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the border with Ukraine. It is the primary time helicopters have been seen within the space. There additionally seems to be a subject hospital on the web site.
Additionally, troops and a number of battle teams stay deployed close to the Belarusian metropolis of Rechitsa — lower than 30 miles (45 kilometers) from the border with Ukraine. Previous satellite tv for pc imagery had proven the institution of tent encampments close to Rechitsa.
When mixed with latest movies, they recommend a rising Russian presence within the space, which is a few 200 miles (320 kilometers) east of the place joint Russian-Belarus workout routines acquired underway Thursday.
Social media movies have proven substantial actions by Russian navy models previously few days to the east of Ukraine, across the cities of Kursk, Rostov-on-Don and Bryansk.
Maxar studies what it calls “a large deployment of troops and military forces” which have “recently arrived at the Kursk training area to the east of the city — approximately 110 kilometers (75 miles) to the east of the border with Ukraine. ”
“Additional equipment continues to arrive in the area and preparations are being made to accommodate more troops and equipment,” Maxar mentioned.