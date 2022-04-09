New school holiday incentive to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19
Western Australia has recorded 6566 new instances of COVID-19 in a single day, with 236 now in hospital with COVID-19 and eight in intensive care.
Three historic deaths courting again to April 2 have additionally been recorded, all had been males of their 50s.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced the brand new figures on Saturday morning and in addition introduced a brand new incentive to get youngsters vaccinated because the Easter faculty vacation kicks off.
Ms Sanderson mentioned there have been round 30 youngsters per day presenting to Perth Childrens Hospital with COVID-19 which was “quite significant.”
“We are seeing high numbers of kids catch COVID and they are making up a significant proportion of our hospitalisations, so we’re really encouraging parents this school holidays, to get your kids vaccinated if they are eligible,” she mentioned.
“We’ve got great pop up clinics, one at Kings Park where we’ve got face painting, and they will be at Perth Zoo next week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.”
Ms Sanderson mentioned that each youngster vaccinated there would obtain a free cross to the zoo, for use inside three years.
Other places embody Bibra Lake, Whiteman Park, the Mundaring Sculpture Park, Lake Leschenaultia and different places in Wanneroo, Rockingham, Mandurah and Yanchep.
The Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic can have a give attention to youngsters all through the varsity holidays, with visits from Captain Starlight and remedy canines.