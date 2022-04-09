New school holiday incentive to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19
Western Australia has recorded 6566 new circumstances of COVID-19 in a single day, with 236 now in hospital with COVID-19 and eight in intensive care.
Three historic deaths courting again to April 2 have additionally been recorded, all have been males of their 50s.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced the brand new figures on Saturday morning and in addition introduced a brand new incentive to get youngsters vaccinated because the Easter college vacation kicks off.
Ms Sanderson mentioned there have been round 30 youngsters per day presenting to Perth Childrens Hospital with COVID-19 which was “quite significant.”
“We are seeing high numbers of kids catch COVID and they are making up a significant proportion of our hospitalisations, so we’re really encouraging parents this school holidays, to get your kids vaccinated if they are eligible,” she mentioned.
“We’ve got great pop up clinics, one at Kings Park where we’ve got face painting, and they will be at Perth Zoo next week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.
“For every child who gets vaccinated at Perth Zoo, you get a free pass for three years for each of those children.”
Ms Sanderson mentioned the vaccine was protected and the easiest way to decrease transmission in colleges and cease youngsters from getting sick.
WA vaccine commander Gary Dreibergs mentioned simply 58 per cent of kids between the ages of 5 to 11 have been vaccinated.