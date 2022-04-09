New school holiday incentive to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19

Western Australia has recorded 6566 new circumstances of COVID-19 in a single day, with 236 now in hospital with COVID-19 and eight in intensive care.

Three historic deaths courting again to April 2 have additionally been recorded, all have been males of their 50s.

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson. Credit:Peter de Kruijff

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson introduced the brand new figures on Saturday morning and in addition introduced a brand new incentive to get youngsters vaccinated because the Easter college vacation kicks off.

Ms Sanderson mentioned there have been round 30 youngsters per day presenting to Perth Childrens Hospital with COVID-19 which was “quite significant.”