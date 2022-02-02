New standardization strategy aims to put EU first

The European Commission introduced its new standardization technique immediately. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton emphasised the significance of standardization within the Single Market and on the worldwide stage.

“[There are] large, non-European groups which have the majority voting rights within these organizations,” Breton mentioned. “We’re talking about Chinese companies and groups [or] American companies and groups who are defining the standards that we are living by within the internal market. So that’s what we mean when we talk about the undue influence of these non-European players and that’s what we want to change from here on in.”

The Commission acknowledged that the goal of the brand new standardization technique is to assist the EU obtain its objectives for a greener and extra digital economic system. It additionally desires to turn into an even bigger participant within the world economic system, according to the EU Industrial Strategy of 2020.

“Ensuring that data is protected in artificial intelligence or ensuring that mobile devices are secure from hacking, rely on standards and must be in line with EU democratic values,” mentioned Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager. “In the same way, we need standards for the roll-out of important investment projects, like hydrogen or batteries and to valorise innovation investment by providing EU companies with an important first-mover advantage.”

The technique consists of 5 units of actions which embody amending present rules and inspiring European management and expertise in standardization. Along with these, the Commission desires to anticipate and adapt to the wants of the European economic system by establishing a Chief Standardisation Officer place, which can advise the Commission on updating standardization wants.

“Technical standards are of strategic importance,” mentioned Breton. “Europe’s technological sovereignty, ability to reduce dependencies and protection of EU values will rely on our ability to be a global standard-setter.”

Standards are set to make sure that firms make sure the compatibility of services, scale back manufacturing prices, enhance security and foster innovation. It is hoped that if the EU had a stronger position in setting world requirements it could bolster the EU’s economic system and ambitions for an environmentally cleaner and digitally built-in economic system.

