New State Mobile March Update Schedule Announced: All Details

New State Mobile — beforehand often called PUBG New State — is about to bear upkeep in preparation for the upcoming March replace. The fashionable battle royale sport for Android and iOS smartphones can be down for upkeep on March 17. The subsequent replace to New State Mobile will carry new content material together with weapons, and enhancements to the sport, together with adjustments to the Erangel map. The March replace can even add a brand new McLaren hypercar to the sport, as a part of a collaboration with the corporate. The sport can even construct on changes associated to automobiles within the sport, that have been first launched with the February replace for New State Mobile.

Publisher Krafton announced on the New State Mobile web site on Tuesday that the favored sport can be closed for upkeep in March 17, whereas the March replace, often known as the v0.9.26 replace, is put in. During this time, the sport can be inaccessible to gamers. The downtime is scheduled for 1am to 6am UTC (or 6:30am to 11:30am IST), in accordance with Krafton. However, the downtime could possibly be prolonged in case of any points whereas the replace is put in.

According to a video shared by Krafton, the upcoming March replace will resolve body optimisation points for each iOS and Android units. The Erangel map can also be getting an replace, with a brand new space referred to as Avanpost, which is being added to the map. Ferry Pier is getting a brand new loot space and a big manufacturing facility can be added to quarry, in accordance with Krafton. Item and automobile spawn charges are set to vary, and the Electron can be obtainable in Erangel.

Last month, Krafton introduced a number of enhancements to automobiles within the sport, which the builders known as “Vehicle Meta”. The March replace will add much more enhancements, whereas altering how firing from a transferring automobile works. Vehicles just like the Volta will see acceleration and cornering changes, whereas making it noisier so opponents can hear it approaching. Similarly, Mesta and Nova have been adjusted to make them simpler to drive.

The March replace for New State Mobile, can even add a brand new weapon, the MG3, which is an auto firing machine gun with 75 bullet capability together with 7.63mm ammunition with 660 and 990 RPM modes. It helps a scope and a bipod to scale back recoil whereas susceptible capturing, in accordance with Krafton. The upcoming replace can even add new customisation for weapons together with C2 for the Vector with a drum journal, bringing the capability to 45 bullets at the price of slower reloading. Meanwhile, the Mini-14 additionally has a C2, which suggests players can add an attachment for a tactical inventory, bringing elevated stability at the price of slower ADS.

Weapon steadiness changes have been added to the March replace, and the L85A3 now has larger harm and efficient vary, whereas SKS’s bullet vary has been elevated. The daring motion velocity for KAR98K (C1) has been elevated, whereas horizontal recoil management for MP5K (C1) has been diminished. Mini-14’s C1 has been revamped to extend harm however at the price of larger vertical and horizontal recoil. Meanwhile, S686’s C1 now permits customers to shoot a single hearth shot as a substitute of the 2-shot burst. Krafton has additionally improved deviation management for Choke, in accordance with the developer.

Gamers on iOS will profit from extra body optimisation, whereas iPad mini 6 homeowners will be capable of entry the sport in full display side ratio, in accordance with the writer. Other optimisations embrace co-op reviving making it sooner than earlier. Touch stabilisation has additionally been added to the settings. Gamers will lastly be capable of allow or disable intention help — the toggle doesn’t work within the present model of the sport, in accordance with Krafton.

The writer has additionally modified the tactic of calculating rewards for the upcoming Season 2, and a brand new reward scheme will characteristic a parachute pores and skin as one of many rewards. Players who keep the Conqueror tier can be rewarded with a gun improve token, in accordance with Krafton. The sport can even add Spring themed content material to the sport. Gamers can even be capable of specify their area to match with gamers nearer to them and might “like” different players after enjoying matches, which can present up in a brand new counter on a participant’s profile. The March replace can even add a tutorial mode for players who’ve simply joined New State Mobile, in accordance with Krafton.