New study could unearth the secret to how ‘immortal jellyfish’ reverses aging

In their examine, revealed on Monday within the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Maria Pascual-Torner, Victor Quesada and colleagues on the University of Oviedo mapped the genetic sequence of Turritopsis dohrnii, the one recognized species of jellyfish in a position to repeatedly revert again right into a larval stage after sexual copy.

Like different kinds of jellyfish, the T. dohrnii goes by way of a two-part life cycle, dwelling on the ocean ground throughout an asexual part, the place its chief position is to remain alive throughout occasions of meals shortage. When situations are proper, jellyfish reproduce sexually.

Although many kinds of jellyfish have some capability to reverse getting older and revert to a larval stage, most lose this capability as soon as they attain sexual maturity, the authors wrote. Not so for T. dohrnii.

“We’ve known about this species being able to do a little evolutionary trickery for maybe 15-20 years,” stated Monty Graham, a jellyfish skilled and director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, who was not concerned within the analysis.