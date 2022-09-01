New study could unearth the secret to how ‘immortal jellyfish’ reverses aging
In their examine, revealed on Monday within the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Maria Pascual-Torner, Victor Quesada and colleagues on the University of Oviedo mapped the genetic sequence of Turritopsis dohrnii, the one recognized species of jellyfish in a position to repeatedly revert again right into a larval stage after sexual copy.
Like different kinds of jellyfish, the T. dohrnii goes by way of a two-part life cycle, dwelling on the ocean ground throughout an asexual part, the place its chief position is to remain alive throughout occasions of meals shortage. When situations are proper, jellyfish reproduce sexually.
Although many kinds of jellyfish have some capability to reverse getting older and revert to a larval stage, most lose this capability as soon as they attain sexual maturity, the authors wrote. Not so for T. dohrnii.
“We’ve known about this species being able to do a little evolutionary trickery for maybe 15-20 years,” stated Monty Graham, a jellyfish skilled and director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, who was not concerned within the analysis.
This trick earned the species its nickname because the “immortal jellyfish,” a time period Graham admits is a bit hyperbolic.
The examine was geared toward understanding what made this jellyfish completely different by evaluating the genetic sequence of T. dohrnii to that of Turritopsis rubra, an in depth genetic cousin that lacks the flexibility to rejuvenate after sexual copy.
What they discovered is that T. dohrnii has variations in its genome that will make it higher at copying and repairing DNA. They additionally seem like higher at sustaining the ends of chromosomes referred to as telomeres. In people and different species, telomere size has been proven to shorten with age.
Graham stated the analysis has no rapid business worth.
“We can’t look at it as, hey, we are going to harvest these jellyfish and turn it into a skin cream,” he stated.
It has extra to do with understanding the processes and protein performance that helps these jellyfish cheat dying.
“It’s one of those papers that I do think will open up a door to a new line of study that’s worth pursuing.”