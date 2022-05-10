New suspect detained in German museum jewel heist

German police on Tuesday arrested a seventh suspect within the spectacular 2019 theft at a state museum of priceless 18th-century jewels who was attending an ongoing trial over the heist.

Police and prosecutors within the jap metropolis of Dresden stated the suspect recognized solely as Jihad R. was picked up on the metropolis’s regional court docket which is holding the trial of six defendants.

“The 22-year-old Jihad R. was arrested this afternoon by officers of the Dresden police on the sidelines of the trial before the regional court where he was attending as a visitor,” they stated in an announcement, including that the suspect’s automotive and Berlin flat had been additionally searched.

Authorities imagine members of a infamous legal household carried out the brazen night-time raid on the Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace in November 2019.

To today, there isn’t a hint of the jewels, together with a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a shoulder piece which incorporates the well-known 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

The thieves grabbed 21 items of jeweler and different valuables from the gathering of the Saxon ruler Augustus the Strong, encrusted with greater than 4,300 particular person diamonds.

The newest suspect to be arrested is accused of abetting aggravated gang theft and arson and was allegedly concerned within the “entire planning and execution” of the heist plot, prosecutors stated.

At the trial, which started in January, prosecutor Christian Weber stated the suspects had stolen “unique and irreplaceable treasures… of outstanding cultural and historical significance.”

All the defendants are members of the so-called “Remmo clan,” an prolonged household identified for an internet of ties to organized crime in Germany.

Insurance specialists say the loot is price at the very least 113.8 million euros ($120 million), with German media dubbing it the most important artwork heist in fashionable historical past.