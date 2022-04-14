New TEN-T Regulation is key for Europe’s sustainability and smart mobility
*According to the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), it was
excessive time to replace the present TEN-T guidelines, bearing in mind the
present coverage context and the teachings discovered from the 2013 Regulation.
Focused on cohesion, the brand new proposal goals to enhance passenger and freight
connectivity throughout your entire Union, by way of an more and more multimodal
and resilient transport community.*
The EU wants an up to date trans-European transport community regulation to
totally contribute to sustainability and good mobility, together with rail.
This is the principle message from the opinion on the Revision of the TEN-T and
Rail Freight Corridor Regulation drafted by *Stefan Back* and adopted at
the March plenary session.
The new regulation will improve the present regulatory framework that
dates again to 2013 and can assist obtain, on the infrastructure aspect, the
targets set within the Green Deal, the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy
and the Rail Action Plan.
Commenting on the adoption of the opinion, *Mr Back* mentioned: “It was high
time to propose a new regulation that takes into consideration the current
policy context and capitalises on the lessons learned in the past few
years. The plan to strengthen the rules on TEN-T implementation is very
good news, because the roll-out of the current regulation has seen
significant delays and has not been satisfactory”.
*Connecting all EU areas*
The Committee values specifically the European Commission’s intention to
put cohesion on the coronary heart of the proposal. This means making certain
accessibility and connectivity in all EU areas for each passenger and
freight visitors when implementing the community. Moreover, it additionally brings
about environment friendly coordination and interconnection between, on the one hand,
long-distance, regional and native visitors and, on the opposite, transport in
city nodes.
From a technical viewpoint, the EESC is in favour of more and more
harmonising the infrastructure necessities of the “core” and
“comprehensive” networks and fixing milestones: 2030 for the implementation
of the core community, 2040 for the so-called prolonged core community and 2050
for the excellent community. With reference to the 2030 deadline, the
EESC reiterates the feasibility doubts raised in its 2020 analysis
report, however considers that the deadline needs to be maintained to convey
stress to bear on the Member States.
Likewise, the Committee backs the deal with “European Transport Corridors”
and the robust monitoring mechanism and enhanced function of the European
Coordinators. The former establishes the principle arteries of EU transport,
which needs to be the main focus of efforts to advertise environment friendly transport and
multimodality, whereas the latter will guarantee their correct and well timed
implementation.
*Strengthening the community’s multimodality and resilience*
The EESC additionally stresses the significance of the added worth and synergy
results created by the improved coordination of the European Transport
Corridors with the Rail Freight Corridors. The intermodal transport chain
will grow to be a actuality provided that rail freight hyperlinks are environment friendly, i.e.
matched by related infrastructure enabling ample pace serving to
in the direction of punctuality. Insufficient rail punctuality has certainly been a serious
impediment to creating multimodality, together with rail, a sexy choice.
Multimodality implies making the absolute best use of the benefits of all
modes of transport to attain the absolute best outcomes, whereas on the identical
time enhancing security and decreasing the environmental burden. For this
motive, to totally contribute to the multimodal chain, the Committee additionally
underlines {that a} seamless interface is essential between land transport and
different modes, together with inland waterways, brief sea delivery and aviation.
A community that generates long-lasting worth for the individuals and companies
of the EU not solely must be multimodal however should even be resilient, in
explicit to local weather change, pure hazards and human-made disasters. The
EESC factors out that rising the community’s resilience is essential and that
resilience elements needs to be taken under consideration as early as potential in a
undertaking’s planning section.
*Background*
The proposal for an up to date *Regulation on Union pointers for the
improvement of the trans-European transport community* was offered by the
European Commission in December 2021 as a key motion of the European Green
Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy.
Compared to the present regulation, the two-layer construction of the
trans-European transport community (TEN‑T) is maintained: the “core” community
contains an important connections, linking an important nodes,
whereas the “comprehensive” community covers all European areas. The 4
particular aims are additional developed: effectivity, cohesion,
sustainability and elevated consumer advantages.
The doc addresses the delays in undertaking preparation and implementation
of the present TEN-T Regulation by aligning nationwide and TEN-T pursuits,
aims and duties and strengthening monitoring.
More particularly, the proposal: 1) ensures the alignment of the Rail
Freight Corridors with the European Transport Corridors and gives for
coordination between the 2 devices; 2) introduces TEN-T upkeep
as a Member State obligation; and three) empowers the Commission to withdraw EU
co-financing within the occasion of serious and unjustified delays in
implementing the networks, if the issue just isn’t resolved inside six months.
