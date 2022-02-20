New tough ute has landed in Oz

Australians now anticipate their utes to be extra than simply workhorses, and the newest machine to reach goes additional than most.

Utes are not only for the worksite, the newest spherical of top-flight dual-cabs are designed for work, relaxation and play.

Here is every part you have to know concerning the Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior.

VALUE

Australians love the promise of journey supplied by high-end utes and are completely satisfied to pay handsomely for it.

Priced from $69,990 plus on-road prices (about $78,000 drive-away) in computerized trim, Nissan’s Navara Pro-4X Warrior isn’t an affordable automotive by any stretch. But it’s considerably cheaper than Ford’s Ranger Raptor.

A follow-up act to the restricted version Navara N-Trek Warrior, the brand new mannequin is predicated on the up to date “Pro-4X” mannequin with a greater inside and improved security gear. Warrior followers contemplating an improve can be drawn to the brand new model’s winch-compatible entrance bar and upgraded payload.

High-riding suspension, powerful seems to be and all-terrain tyres make an imposing first impression. The cabin’s 8-inch touchscreen has a 360-degree digital camera and smartphone mirroring, however its low-resolution shows really feel dated alongside phase leaders.

COMFORT

The have to stability journey consolation and roadholding with the flexibility to tow heavy masses and carry the perfect a part of a tonne within the tray makes fine-tuning the suspension in dual-cab utes a nightmare.

Nissan Australia turned to Australian outfit Premcar to do the work, tapping into native engineering know-how from skilled people who perceive what clients need from their ute. The result’s a machine that’s not solely extra succesful off-road than the common Navara, however extra snug on the street.

That mentioned, there’s nonetheless room for enchancment. The Navara’s seats aren’t significantly supportive, there isn’t a attain adjustment (or shift paddles) on the steering wheel and all-terrain Cooper tyres are noisier than common rubber on the freeway.

SAFETY

Recent adjustments to the Navara included the addition of auto emergency braking, which was sorely absent from the vary till 2020. It additionally has seven airbags, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts, however not lively cruise management or centre airbags. Powerful LED headlights assist make a case for the Navara after darkish.

Folks who aren’t going to take the automotive off-road ought to think twice about whether or not the Warrior is what they want, as its Cooper all-terrain tyres are fairly slippery on moist tarmac – a daily ute or SUV could be extra acceptable for city use.

DRIVING

Our time with the Navara fell throughout a interval of heavy rain that didn’t flatter the automotive on tar, and made severe off-roading a muddy gamble. Previous expertise from the automobile’s launch suggests the Warrior is kind of succesful on dust, helped by monumental floor clearance and chunky tyres. Around city, the brand new suspension provides spectacular management at freeway pace, although the journey generally is a contact agency at decrease tempo. The Navara’s 2.3-litre, 140kW/450Nm engine is sufficient if not excellent, helped by a formidable seven-speed computerized transmission.

VERDICT 3.5/5

Tough seems to be and the promise of journey make a powerful case for the Warrior however we’d nonetheless lean in direction of the benchmark Ranger.

ALTERNATIVES

New Ford Ranger Wildtrak, about $75,000 drive-away

Set to reach mid-year, the brand new Ranger (and Raptor) guarantees to be a winner.

Toyota HiLux Rugged X, about $76,000 drive-away

Genuine equipment enhance the attraction of Australia’s favorite automotive.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, about $83,000 drive-away

American ute provides a singular method to go-anywhere motoring

NISSAN NAVARA PRO-4X WARRIOR VITALS

Price: From about $78,000 drive-away

Warranty/servicing: 5 yrs/limitless km, $2847 for five yrs/100,000km

Safety: Seven airbags, blind-spot and lane-keep help, auto emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert

Engine: 2.3-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder, 140kW/450Nm

Thirst: 8.1L/100km

Spare: Full measurement

Towing: 3500kg (auto)