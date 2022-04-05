New turn in Clementine Ford defamation case

Author Clementine Ford will obtain $39,000 in damages after settling a defamation motion with Nine Entertainment after the famend feminist commentator took authorized motion towards the manager editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Ford filed a defamation lawsuit towards Tory Maguire over public feedback alleging she engaged in “vile and personal attacks” on journalists and editors on the mastheads.

Federal Court choose Jayne Jagot ordered the writer and Maguire to pay Ford $39,000 in damages and accrued authorized prices, anticipated to come back to about $20,000.

Papers for the swimsuit had been lodged final month within the Federal Court by Ford’s high-profile solicitor Rebekah Giles, who just lately represented former attorney-general Christian Porter in his discontinued defamation case towards the ABC.

Ford, a former columnist for the then Fairfax mastheads, sensationally resigned in February 2019, claiming her employers “threatened to fire” her for calling Scott Morrison a “f***ing disgrace” on Twitter. At the time, the corporate had launched a brand new social media coverage that stated staff weren’t allowed to “disrespect the office of the PM”.

In November, Ford participated in an interview about her new e book for publication within the papers’ Spectrum part.

The interview appeared on the Herald and Age web sites on January 20 this yr for a short while earlier than it was abruptly pulled. It additionally didn’t seem in print.

Maguire issued a press release to The Guardian later that month, confirming the interview was “published in error”.

She stated Ford “spent years making vile and personal attacks on the journalists and editors of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age after the mastheads stopped publishing her column”.

“I had knocked back a pitch for an interview with her, but there was a breakdown in communication and it was commissioned and published in error. I have pulled it from Spectrum and taken it down out of respect for my team,” Maguire stated.

Ford, through Ms Giles, despatched a considerations discover again in February to Nine, looking for an apology – which the media empire promptly “declined”.

Ford filed defamation proceedings on March 8 towards Maguire and her former employer Nine Entertainment. She alleged that she had been defamed and was looking for common and aggravated damages, prices and a dedication Nine wouldn’t publish any “defamatory imputation” once more.

The firm is “vicariously liable for the conduct of Maguire” in her capability as government editor, Ford’s attorneys stated within the assertion of declare.

According to the courtroom paperwork, Ford claimed Maguire’s feedback steered the writer’s alleged conduct was “so egregious that it warrants the executive editor to intervene to protect the journalists and editors of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age” and that she “behaved vengefully and abusively toward her former colleagues” after the newspapers “refused to publish her column”.

They additionally argued that Maguire’s feedback “caused serious harm to Ford’s reputation” as a journalist and feminist who’s well-known for “championing women’s rights, such that an allegation that she engaged in vile attacks against other women is particularly damaging”.

The matter was imagined to be heard for the primary time on Tuesday, however the events engaged in settlement discussions and got here to an settlement.

Under the orders made by Justice Jagot, Nine can pay the $39,000 in damages and Ford’s authorized prices.

In a press release, Ford stated the judgment in her favour proved the feedback made had been defamatory and was not only a win for her however for all girls who’re “relentlessly attacked and misrepresented by media organisations”.

“Robust dialogue and even disagreement must always be celebrated in the public sphere, but I will not stand by as mendacious lies are put forward about me and my conduct towards my colleagues,” she stated in a press release.

“The entry of judgment in my favour today by consent represents an acceptance that the statement made by Tory Maguire about me and against me was false and defamatory, and I feel vindicated in this outcome.”