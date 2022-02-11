New twist in Bob Saget’s tragic death

Bob Saget’s post-mortem revealed he died of blunt head trauma after hitting his head in his lodge room, however a brand new element has since been revealed.

Bob Saget was contaminated with Covid-19 on the time of his loss of life.

The information comes simply hours after it was revealed that the Full House star hit his head in his Orlando lodge room earlier than he was discovered dead in his bed on January 9, The Sun studies.

Despite testing constructive for Covid, it had no direct hyperlink to his loss of life, and it was beforehand revealed he had been struck down some three weeks earlier than however appeared to have absolutely recovered.

A report from District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office reveals “the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head”. His loss of life was dominated an accident.

The post-mortem was carried out by Joshua Stephany who wrote: “In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death, and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, microscopic analysis, respiratory pathogen panel testing, bilateral long cultures, and post-mortem CT, it is my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma.”

The report particulars how the comic had an enlarged coronary heart and coronary artery illness, however they weren’t components in his loss of life.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office additionally confirmed Saget’s reason for loss of life to The Sun on February 10.

“We can confirm that the cause of death was related to internal bleeding from the brain after it appeared Mr Saget hit his head on something in his hotel room,” it mentioned within the assertion.

“There was a bruise discovered on the back of his neck. No narcotics or alcohol were found in Mr Saget’s system.

“We believe he did not understand the severity of the internal damage done and fell asleep soon after.

“Mr Saget’s family has already been notified of this information, which is all we can release at this time.”

The late actor’s household additionally made a press release after his reason for loss of life was confirmed.

In a press release to ABC, the household mentioned: “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

“No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Comedian Tim Wilkins opened a comedy present for the star earlier than his loss of life and spoke in-depth about Saget’s closing moments in an unique interview with The Sun.

Asked about his well being, Tim mentioned he confided in him that he had been struck down with a bout of Covid about two or three weeks earlier than the gigs, and mentioned it was “unpleasant” however that he was again to his finest.

“He was wearing a mask out of courtesy to the people around him,” he mentioned. “But he was in great health and great spirits and ready for more comedy. He was already looking at the return dates in Florida and he had a whole tour booked.”

The Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department responded to the posh Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Grande Lakes at round 4pm, native time, after Saget was present in his room by lodge safety.

He was pronounced useless on the scene however the circumstances of his loss of life have been unknown on the time.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

The actor and comic, who was simply 65, had been touring the nation on the time of his surprising loss of life and posted on social media about feeling younger once more.

Saget, who married second spouse Kelly Rizzo, a journalist who hosts her personal digital sequence, Eat Travel Rock TV, in 2018, had been performing two sold-out reveals in Orlando and Jacksonville on Friday and Saturday.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” tweeted Saget about 3am on Sunday.

“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t. Check (his website) for my dates in 2022.”

Saget was finest identified for his function as Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner household in Full House. He performed the function reverse John Stamos and Dave Coulier.

Saget was additionally the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, which ran concurrently along with his time on Full House. He reprised the long-lasting function for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which resulted in 2020 after operating for 4 years.

His different roles included a recurring function on Entourage, the place he performed a fictionalised model of himself. He was additionally the narrator in How I Met Your Mother and the star of Raising Dad.

Some of Saget’s Full House co-stars launched statements about their TV patriarch’s loss of life on the time.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who attended his funeral in LA alongside a bunch of stars, mentioned they have been “deeply saddened” about Saget’s passing.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the siblings mentioned.

“We are thinking of his daughters, wife, and family and are sending our condolences.”

John Stamos, who performed Uncle Jesse, tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby.”

“I don’t know what to say,” wrote Candace Cameron Bure, who performed DJ Tanner. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Saget’s household additionally spoke out following the actor and comic’s surprising loss of life.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away,” they mentioned in a press release.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget’s household requested for privateness at the moment however invited followers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

He is survived by his spouse, Kelly, and his three daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.

Back in January, Saget was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries on the Tanach Chapel in Los Angeles.

Family and well-known pals gathered to say their goodbyes to the legendary star at a transferring service that was nonetheless “full of laughs”.

During the service, a supply instructed The Sun that Kelly gave a transferring speech full of snickers as she known as the comic “Batman” and described her late husband as her hero.

This story initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission