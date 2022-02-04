New U.S. sanctions for Belarus officials over crackdown on dissidents

The U.S. introduced new visa restrictions on a number of unnamed Belarus nationals over the remedy of athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and different efforts to suppress dissent overseas.

The State Department introduced in an announcement Thursday that it was appearing on the case of Tsimanouskaya, who was threatened with forcible repatriation to Belarus from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for making vital feedback concerning the nation’s sporting authorities.

Tsimanouskaya finally prevented deportation and made it to Poland, the place she was given a visa.

“We stand in solidarity with Ms. Tsimanouskaya and all those who have experienced the regime’s attempts to silence criticism,” stated the assertion.

The re-election of Alexander Lukashenko as President of Belarus in August 2020 sparked a historic protest motion on this former Soviet republic which was violently repressed by the authorities.

In the months for the reason that authorities have arrested 1000’s of individuals and cracked down on vital media and NGOs.

“The United States reaffirms its support for the people of Belarus, and once again calls on the Lukashenko regime to end the crackdown on members of civil society, independent media, political opposition, athletes, students , legal professionals, and other Belarusians,” the State Department stated.

Sprinter Tsimanouskaya, a specialist within the 100m and 200m, stated in August 2021 that she had escaped compelled repatriation a number of days after overtly criticizing the Athletics Federation of her nation which had registered her for the 4x400m relay of the Olympics with out prior discover.

Fearing that she would find yourself in jail if she returned to Belarus, she obtained assist from the International Olympic Committee and police safety whereas at Tokyo-Haneda airport.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, then took refuge for 2 nights on the Polish embassy within the Japanese capital, earlier than becoming a member of Poland, which granted her a humanitarian visa.