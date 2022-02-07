New UEFA course to reflect evolving role of scouting | Inside UEFA

The Elite Scout Programme (ESP), which kicks off its first version subsequent month, will convey collectively the long-established strategies of match remark and assessments with the most recent in new applied sciences and knowledge administration, guaranteeing graduates are geared up for all times in a spread of scouting and analytical roles.

Already, professionals from 18 totally different nationwide associations have utilized for the course, together with former elite gamers and expertise spotters from France, Spain, England, Turkey, Belgium and Norway.

The excellent mixture of instinct and science

Course director Les ReedPA Images through Getty Images

“Scouting has changed to a much more organised, structured and targeted approach – it has required scouts to have additional skills,” he says. “You can’t really be a scout now without having IT skills and the ability to use the technology that’s available.

“Good scouting lies within the center between instinct and science. When you mix the 2 collectively, all of it turns into far more correct, and also you’re going to make fewer errors.

“And at the same time, getting those really intuitive scouts who have been practising this for a long, long time to understand what is available to them in terms of the tools to help them do the job more efficiently.”

The three-month interactive programme will provide knowledgeable’s masterclasses, real-life case research and simulation workouts, with the chance to study from UEFA specialists and business leaders who will share their expertise and insights by a serie of stay displays and workshops.

In addition, present scouts and sporting administrators will share with you inspiring private tales of how they efficiently managed their top-flight careers in essentially the most prestigious golf equipment and associations.

Overview: the UEFA Elite Scout Programme – Understand the worldwide soccer ecosystem and its governance – Master the important thing ideas of scouting and match remark: expertise identification, evaluation and recruitment administration – Learn the right way to produce varied varieties of match stories (textual content, animations, movies) – Become accustomed to applied sciences to observe soccer knowledge and statistics and uncover the most recent improvements on this fast-changing sector

Simon Rolfes, Sporting Director, Bayer Leverkusen “In recent years, professional teams have been investing more and more money in young talents in order to gain sporting and financial success. As a sporting director, it is absolutely crucial to make the right decisions when recruiting a new player. The new scouting and talent identification tools that have been developed over the last two decades can give us more relevant information and limit the risk of mistakes. It is therefore very important for our scouts to know about these new tools and how to master them.”











