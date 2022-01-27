New Video In Tamil Nadu Schoolgirl’s Death By Suicide, Probe On

Tamil Nadu woman suicide: The police have taken the cellphone used to file the video for evaluation

Chennai:

A brand new video has emerged in a case of loss of life by suicide by a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu wherein she is heard saying she “took poison” fearing her marks would fall. In an earlier video, the woman had stated she drank poison alleging abuse by her hostel warden and an try to convert her to Christianity.

The Madras High Court’s Madurai bench had ordered a Justice of the Peace to file her mother and father’ assertion. It additionally advised the one that filmed the schoolgirl’s assertion to provide the cellphone to the police for a forensic evaluation. The cellphone is now with the police.

The court docket advised the police to not harass the one that recorded the teenager’s assertion on digital camera, and as an alternative deal with investigating the circumstances that led to the loss of life by suicide.

NDTV can’t independently confirm the video.

In the brand new video, the teenager says she could not focus in her research and so took poison fearing her marks would fall. She says the hostel warden made her do different work, corresponding to wanting into accounts and cleansing the hostel.

The teen took poison at her residence in Thanjavur on January 9 and died 10 days later. The hostel warden has been arrested below the Juvenile Act.

In the sooner video that surfaced after her loss of life, the teenager says she might have been harassed and abused as a result of her household refused to transform to Christianity. “Two years ago, they asked me and my parents to convert to Christianity. They said they will take care of my education,” the woman says within the video. On a particular query on whether or not she was focused for not changing, she says, “Maybe”.

The BJP has alleged compelled conversion and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The police, nonetheless, stated the teenager in her dying declaration and her mother and father whereas reporting to the police didn’t allege compelled conversion. The mother and father additionally didn’t allege the conversion angle of their assertion to the Justice of the Peace, the police stated.

“We are doing a thorough investigation. We are recording statements of possible witnesses, students and teachers, besides checking their records,” Thanjavur police chief MS Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni stated.