New virus ‘likely’ to hit Aussie kids

A mysterious “tomato flu” has been detected in India and now there are fears it’s “likely” to unfold to Australia.

The uncommon viral an infection was first detected in Kerala, India on May 6 and has to date contaminated greater than 80 kids beneath the age of 5.

Ashley Quigley, who leads synthetic intelligence-driven system EPIWATCH on the Kirby Institute, advised NCA NewsWire on Monday there was a threat tomato flu may arrive in Australia.

“I think it’s realistic to think that it could get here,” she mentioned.

“If we start seeing reports in other neighbouring countries, and we can track it back and say in two months it’s in three to five different countries, then the likelihood is actually very high of it coming to Australia.

“But in the last two or three months, it has remained in India.”

Although a lot remains to be unknown about tomato flu, Ms Quigley mentioned if it turned out to be a variant of hand, foot and mouth illness, then the chance of it spreading to Australia from worldwide journey was “really quite high”.

“Hand, foot and mouth, especially in children considering their hygiene … with such a highly infectious and highly transmissible virus, the chances of that coming to Australian shores is definitely possible,” she mentioned.

Camera Icon The virus spreads by way of touching. Credit: News Regional Media

Infectious ailments knowledgeable Sanjaya Senanayake, from the Australian National University, famous researchers had to date not been capable of pin down what sort of virus it was.

“They did testing for other common viruses … and while it was negative for those, they were calling it tomato flu,” he advised NCA NewsWire.

“I think these days with PCRs I’m just surprised … that we haven’t had any sequencing done to say what it is … that’s just very odd.”

Dr Senanayake agreed that relying on what the tomato flu was, it may arrive in Australia sooner or later.

“They say it’s highly contagious, but again, they haven’t given great data to show that — to say it’s passed within households or passed at schools,” he mentioned.

“In a few months in India, it really hasn’t even spread throughout India. It’s been very limited to these southern states.

“So at this stage, it hasn’t shown any great proclivity for spreading.”

Camera Icon Tomato flu has some signs just like Covid-19. NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard Credit: News Corp Australia

WHAT IS TOMATO FLU AND ITS SYMPTOMS?

Tomato flu might be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in kids.

The virus is also a brand new variant of hand, foot and mouth illness, which principally targets kids aged one to 5 and immunocompromised adults.

Symptoms embrace a rash, fever, and joint aches and ache.

“At the moment, its origin is unknown; they’re not really quite sure how it started,” Ms Quigley mentioned.

But she added it was more than likely to be a brand new variant of hand, foot and mouth illness.

“Specifically, considering it’s targeting children aged one to five and immunocompromised adults, which obviously presents a problem in light of Covid,” she mentioned.

“But there is also a chance that it’s just an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue.”

Ms Quigley mentioned it was transmissible via contact, however thankfully the rashes included painful blisters, so it might be detected shortly.

“It’s quite obvious when somebody has it, unlike Covid, where you may be carrying it and be asymptomatic,” she mentioned.

“In that sense, you can manage it quite quickly when you become aware of the blisters.”

Camera Icon Tomato flu spreads simply amongst kids. Credit: Supplied

HOW DO YOU TREAT IT?

Isolation is the principle approach to deal with somebody contaminated with tomato flu.

Ms Quigley mentioned individuals ought to drink loads of fluids, too.

“There’s no known treatment for it at the moment, and so it’s just really about keeping the body hydrated and well rested at this time,” she mentioned.

HOW TO REMAIN VIGILANT?

Practising good hygiene, particularly in youthful kids, is the important thing advice as well being consultants study extra about tomato flu.

“If you’re immunocompromised, in light of Covid, you should be practising really strong hand hygiene and hygiene in general already,” Ms Quigley mentioned.

“If there is an outbreak at a daycare or a nursery here, it’s really about hygiene and sterilising all of the infected toys and things that have been played with in the day,” she mentioned.

“People that have been exposed must isolate for five to seven days, until such time that it’s either ruled out or they are no longer infectious.

“It’s really hard with children to stop them from touching each other, sharing toys and putting things in their mouth.

“That’s just the nature of how they play, and so if this does turn out to be a variant, then it will rapidly spread among schools and day cares.”