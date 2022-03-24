New western sanctions to target Russian ‘political figures, oligarchs’: US official

A high US official stated Wednesday that new sanctions will be announced against Russian “political figures” and rich elites near President Vladimir Putin often known as oligarchs.

“We, the United States, will announce a package of sanctions designations tomorrow that relate both to political figures, (and) oligarchs… as well as entities,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed reporters aboard Air Force One.

President Joe Biden was headed to Brussels for NATO and EU summits to debate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sullivan stated Western allies additionally had been trying to “coordinate on sanctions enforcement so that Russian efforts to evade the sanctions can be dealt with effectively.”

Washington has imposed extreme penalties on Moscow in addition to a variety of Russian companies and people since Putin despatched troops into the neighboring nation final month, and in addition banned imports of Russian oil.

The measures have crippled the banking sector and monetary system, precipitated a collapse of the ruble, and prompted rankings businesses to downgrade the nation’s debt and warn that Moscow may default.

Britain and the European Union even have sanctioned Roman Abramovich, proprietor of Chelsea Football Club, however the United States has not adopted go well with.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested Biden to carry off on focusing on Abramovich, arguing that the Russian billionaire may play a task in negotiating a peace cope with Moscow.

