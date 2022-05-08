New Who: Ncuti Gatwa to take over Doctor duties from Jodie Whittaker

London: Ncuti Gatwa will take the mantle from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who, the BBC introduced on Sunday, ending hypothesis over the enduring Time Lord’s subsequent regeneration.

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” returning showrunner Russell T Davies stated within the broadcaster’s launch. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.”

The 14th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa: “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself”. Credit:AP

Gatwa, whose first identify is pronounced ’SHOO-tee, at present stars in Netflix’s highschool comedy-drama Sex Education as the bubbling Eric Effiong, who’s overtly homosexual however from a extremely spiritual household.

The Rwanda-born, Scotland-raised Gatwa, 29, would be the first Black actor to helm the quintessential British sci-fi present, however he gained’t be the primary Black Doctor — Jo Martin has performed “Fugitive Doctor” in a number of episodes.