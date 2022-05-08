New Who: Ncuti Gatwa to take over Doctor duties from Jodie Whittaker
London: Ncuti Gatwa will take the mantle from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who, the BBC introduced on Sunday, ending hypothesis over the enduring Time Lord’s subsequent regeneration.
“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” returning showrunner Russell T Davies stated within the broadcaster’s launch. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.”
Gatwa, whose first identify is pronounced ’SHOO-tee, at present stars in Netflix’s highschool comedy-drama Sex Education as the bubbling Eric Effiong, who’s overtly homosexual however from a extremely spiritual household.
The Rwanda-born, Scotland-raised Gatwa, 29, would be the first Black actor to helm the quintessential British sci-fi present, however he gained’t be the primary Black Doctor — Jo Martin has performed “Fugitive Doctor” in a number of episodes.
Whittaker turned the thirteenth Doctor – and the primary lady to play the central galaxy-hopping, extraterrestrial Time Lord who regenerates into new our bodies – in 2017, when she took over from Peter Capaldi. Her final episode of Doctor Who is predicted to air later this 12 months.
The authentic run of the sequence spanned 1963 to 1989. Since the present was revived in 2005, the Doctor has been performed by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith, along with Capaldi and Whittaker. Other stars, like Karen Gillan and Billie Piper, have made their names on the present because the Doctor’s “companion.”
“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same,” the discharge quoted Gatwa – who described his feelings as “a mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared” – as saying.
In addition to seeing the beginning of Gatwa’s tenure, subsequent 12 months additionally marks Davies’ return to the sequence after greater than a decade’s absence.