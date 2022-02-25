New world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to renew rivalry with Rafael Nadal in Acapulco semis | Tennis News – Times of India

Daniil’s nice day continues with a 6-2 6-3 win over Nishioka 🔥 @AbiertoTelcel | #AMT2022 https://t.co/rx33ExotVA — ATP Tour (@atptour) 1645748845000

New world primary Daniil Medvedev defeated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-3 in Acapulco on Thursday to storm into the semifinals of the ATP 500 occasion, the place he’ll tackle Rafael Nadal in an Australian Open closing rematch.Medvedev, who took the court docket hours after Novak Djokovic’s quarter-final loss in Dubai meant the Russian would change him atop the rankings, transformed six break factors and fired down 12 aces, together with one to seal the match.“It’s not easy, actually, to play a match when you get this (news) during the day,” Medvedev stated in his on-court interview when requested about turning into world primary.“So then when I was receiving all the messages, well I understood that, yeah OK, it’s going to happen.”After blitzing his approach by means of the primary set, throughout which he transformed all three break level possibilities and gained 80% of his first serve factors, Medvedev was compelled to rally again within the second after falling behind 3-1.

Up subsequent for Medvedev is Australian Open champion Nadal, who made a blistering begin towards world quantity 39 Tommy Paul however confronted a second set fightback from the American amid rising humidity to prevail 6-0 7-6(5).

Medvedev squandered a two-set lead towards Nadal of their earlier assembly within the Melbourne closing in January, permitting the Spaniard to clinch his twenty first Grand Slam title.

He should be in prime kind to beat Nadal, who’s on a 13-match successful streak in 2022 – his greatest begin to a season in his profession on the age of 35.

Medvedev stated it will be particular to face Nadal once more.

“Kind of a chance to get my revenge,” stated Medvedev. “You have to learn from the best, which is him, Roger (Federer), Novak, Andy (Murray) … always when they were losing a tough fight, they were trying to get their revenge.”

World quantity 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was runner-up in Acapulco final yr, additionally reached the semi-finals with a 6-3 6-4 victory over American Marcos Giron and has not dropped a set this week.

Tsitsipas will face both British sixth seed Cameron Norrie or German fortunate loser Peter Gojowczyk, who reached the quarters on a walkover after Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the occasion for his assault on an umpire’s chair.