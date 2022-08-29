New York City Department of Education kicks off New Teacher Week orientation

NEW YORK — The New York City public school system kicked off New Teacher Week on Monday to welcome new educators to the Department of Education.

Schools Chancellor David Banks advised them they’ve the chance to make a big effect on the lives of scholars.

“That a word from you can help to transform the life of a young person. It can steer them one way or the other,” stated Banks.

The orientation occasion was held on the King’s Theater in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Teachers had been knowledgeable of division procedures in addition to the challenges and rewards of being a New York City faculty trainer.