New York City Plans to Stop Homeless People From Sheltering on Subways

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced on Friday a sweeping plan to deploy groups of law enforcement officials and social staff into New York City’s subway, pledging to take away homeless individuals who shelter on trains and platforms, a few of whom have contributed to escalating violence within the system.

The police will stringently implement the subway’s typically flouted rules of conduct, together with bans on occupying multiple seat, littering and being aggressive towards different passengers. Dozens of mental-health professionals with the ability to order involuntary hospitalization of individuals they deem a hazard to themselves or others shall be added to outreach groups throughout the system.

“No more just doing whatever you want,” Mr. Adams stated. “Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard, ride the system, get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying.”

The measures come as a spike in violent crime within the transit system, together with a number of high-profile shoving incidents, has made public security a paramount concern for a lot of riders, with some saying it has caused them to stay off the subway.