New York City reverses course, says COVID vaccinations no longer required for proms

NEW YORK — As coronavirus circumstances proceed to rise, one security measure has simply been lifted.

Mayor Eric Adams introduced Monday the town is dropping its vaccine mandate for proms, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

The Department of Education says it has come to a degree the place occasions like proms could be held safely.

Students had been beforehand instructed they might attend commencement this 12 months no matter vaccination standing, and now many extra college students will have the ability to take pleasure in the highschool custom that has been on maintain the previous two years.

“I feel really excited about it,” Candice Horan stated.

Horan and her household are delighted the town has lifted its vax mandates for proms, and the position she might have performed in it.

Last month, the senior at John Bowne High School in Flushing, Queens made her case on CBS2 against the vaccine mandate.

“My school doesn’t require masks. My school doesn’t require you to be vaccinated to go. So, I don’t understand why we need to be vaccinated to go to my senior prom,” Horan stated.

Now the town has reversed course, saying college students can proceed safely, and Horan has to get busy preparing for the large evening.

“Hopefully get a dress and alter it to my size and everything. It’s difficult, but I’m gonna try and get everything done,” Horan stated.

The determination comes as numbers have really been rising within the metropolis.

And on Monday, Stephen Colbert tweeted. “Worst sequel ever!” The Late Show stated Colbert is “experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID and out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.”

Colbert had introduced he examined optimistic April 21, and returned to his present final Monday.

Doctor’s say his expertise just isn’t uncommon.

“It’s not necessarily long-hauler syndrome, but COVID doesn’t fit in a perfect five-day cycle, seven-day cycle, or 10-day cycle,” Dr. Alexander Salerno stated.

Salerno added everyone seems to be totally different, and COVID signs can linger.

“You DO have a tail of COVID that can present with the nagging cough. I’ve had a lot of patients go three months with a nagging cough, the fatigue, some of the mild muscle aches and pains,” Salerno stated.

And Salerno additionally stated after COVID individuals’s immune system are sometimes very weak and that makes them weak to selecting up different sicknesses. Of course, being vaccinated and boosted will probably make any sickness much less extreme and shorter in size.