New York City To Deliver COVID Antiviral Pills To Eligible Residents Free Of Charge, Adams Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is making progress within the combat towards the Omicron variant, the mayor introduced Sunday.

Mayor Eric Adams stated indicators present a instances are quickly declining, and hospitalizations and deaths are down, too.

“New Yorkers are winning,” Adams stated. “The key indicators are showing that we’re beating back Omicron variant.”

The mayor additionally stated the town will ship COVID antiviral drugs to eligible New Yorkers similar day, freed from cost.

“Oral antiviral pills, like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, taken for five days help stop the virus from reproducing, which reduces the amount of virus in the body and prevents symptoms from getting worse,” Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi added.

Web Extra: Click here to see if you are eligible and learn more

The mayor stated New York City leads the nation with 75% of residents totally vaccinated, together with 85% of adults and 50% of kids over 5.

He stated 16.3 million vaccine doses have been administered citywide, together with 2.7 million booster pictures.

“The message is clear: Get vaccinated and stay up to date with your booster,” he stated. “This pandemic is still here, it’s claiming lives.”

The metropolis reported 2,300 COVID-related deaths this month alone.

