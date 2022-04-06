New York Judge Dies by Suicide After Authorities Search His Home

Justice Michalski’s loss of life, at 61, got here a bit of greater than a yr after one other obvious suicide try by which, based on police information, he was struck by a freight prepare after mendacity on the tracks in a rail yard close to Buffalo in the course of the evening. He sustained a critical leg harm however was in any other case unharmed, Mr. Connors stated.

The episode prompted him to take a go away from his $210,900-a-year seat on the bench. He returned to work in January after assembly each requirement for doing so and had begun taking over a full caseload, Mr. Connors stated.

But final month, Justice Michalski got here below renewed scrutiny, and his circumstances had been as soon as once more reassigned, after federal and state investigators raided his residence. He had not been charged with any crime, however he had drawn the authorities’ consideration due to his ties to Peter Gerace Jr., the proprietor of a strip membership in Cheektowaga, one other Buffalo suburb.

Mr. Gerace was charged in federal court docket in Florida final yr with intercourse trafficking, drug distribution and bribery of a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent. He denies the costs, and the case has since been transferred to the Western District of New York.

The former agent, Joseph Bongiovanni, has been charged with bribery, obstruction and conspiracy. An indictment detailing the costs in opposition to the 2 males says that Mr. Bongiovanni’s associates included folks “he believed to be members of, connected to or associated with” organized crime.