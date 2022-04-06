New York Judge Dies by Suicide After Authorities Search His Home
A New York State decide whose residence was searched by legislation enforcement authorities final month in opposition to the backdrop of the federal prosecution of one among his former shoppers killed himself on Tuesday, one among his attorneys stated.
The decide, John L. Michalski, an performing justice of the State Supreme Court, was discovered lifeless at his residence in Amherst, N.Y., a Buffalo suburb, shortly earlier than midday, stated the lawyer, Terrence Connors.
“It’s difficult to explain what a tragedy this is,” stated Mr. Connors, a longtime pal of Justice Michalski’s, including that “it would be difficult to find a judge who was more respected” within the Western New York authorized group.
The Amherst police weren’t capable of present details about Justice Michalski’s loss of life late Tuesday. Early Wednesday, Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court docket system, stated the police had suggested officers there of Justice Michalski’s loss of life. Mr. Chalfen referred different inquiries to the police. Justice Michalski was named to the Court of Claims in 2006 and as an performing Supreme Court justice the identical yr, based on his official court docket biography.
Justice Michalski’s loss of life, at 61, got here a bit of greater than a yr after one other obvious suicide try by which, based on police information, he was struck by a freight prepare after mendacity on the tracks in a rail yard close to Buffalo in the course of the evening. He sustained a critical leg harm however was in any other case unharmed, Mr. Connors stated.
The episode prompted him to take a go away from his $210,900-a-year seat on the bench. He returned to work in January after assembly each requirement for doing so and had begun taking over a full caseload, Mr. Connors stated.
But final month, Justice Michalski got here below renewed scrutiny, and his circumstances had been as soon as once more reassigned, after federal and state investigators raided his residence. He had not been charged with any crime, however he had drawn the authorities’ consideration due to his ties to Peter Gerace Jr., the proprietor of a strip membership in Cheektowaga, one other Buffalo suburb.
Mr. Gerace was charged in federal court docket in Florida final yr with intercourse trafficking, drug distribution and bribery of a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent. He denies the costs, and the case has since been transferred to the Western District of New York.
The former agent, Joseph Bongiovanni, has been charged with bribery, obstruction and conspiracy. An indictment detailing the costs in opposition to the 2 males says that Mr. Bongiovanni’s associates included folks “he believed to be members of, connected to or associated with” organized crime.
Another man recognized within the indictment as having hyperlinks to organized crime is Michael Masecchia, a longtime Buffalo schoolteacher now going through as much as life in jail after pleading responsible to gun and drug prices.
The episode by which Justice Michalski was struck by the prepare occurred the identical day that Mr. Gerace was charged. At the time, a unique lawyer for Justice Michalski informed The Buffalo News that the federal authorities had contacted the decide two weeks earlier to ask about Mr. Gerace.
The relationship between the lads went again a long time, to when the decide was in non-public follow and did authorized work for Mr. Gerace’s membership, the lawyer, Anthony J. Lana, informed The News.
In 2006, The News reported, Justice Michalski wrote a letter to a federal decide looking for a lenient sentence for Mr. Gerace, who had been convicted of wire fraud in reference to a sweepstakes telemarketing enterprise. In the letter, The News reported, the decide stated he and Mr. Gerace had been pals for a decade.
Mr. Connors stated on Tuesday that Justice Michalski, a city prosecutor in Amherst and an assistant district legal professional in Erie County earlier in his profession, had “conveyed to the authorities repeatedly that he had no knowledge of any of Mr. Gerace’s allegedly illegal activities.”
“He was a client,” Mr. Connors stated of the lads’s relationship. Based on the data within the search warrants executed on Justice Michalski’s residence final month, he added, the investigators seemed to be targeted on a web-based enterprise the decide’s spouse ran from residence promoting garments on consignment.
“If they would have called me and asked for what they were looking for, we would have given it to them,” Mr. Connors stated. “We would have cooperated the same way we have cooperated all along.”
The decide was additionally the topic of an investigation by the state legal professional common’s workplace associated to attainable corruption, based on an individual conversant in the matter. No prices had been introduced in opposition to him associated to the inquiry.
Justice Michalski’s skilled and private habits, together with his psychological state throughout and after the obvious suicide try final yr, was additionally being examined by the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct, an impartial company that investigates allegations of misconduct involving New York’s judges.
The fee’s inquiry, according to The News, targeted on accusations that he had acquired $5,000 for performing Mr. Gerace’s 2014 marriage ceremony — properly above the $100 allowed by state legislation.
Mr. Connors predicted that Justice Michalski could be broadly mourned within the days forward.
“I can’t tell you how many calls I’ve gotten today,” he stated. “People are just in shock.”
Kirsten Noyes contributed analysis.
If you’re having ideas of suicide, name the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a listing of further sources. Here’s what you can do when a liked one is severely depressed.