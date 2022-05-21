World
new york: New York City resident tests positive for monkeypox virus – Times of India
ALBANY (NY): A New York City resident has examined optimistic for the virus that causes monkeypox, state well being officers introduced late Friday.
The unidentified affected person is isolating and treating the case as optimistic whereas awaiting last affirmation by the Centers for Disease Control.
New York City public well being officers stated Thursday they have been investigating two potential circumstances of monkeypox, a uncommon virus not often seen exterior of Africa that may trigger flu-like signs.
Testing dominated out the opposite case, the state Health Department stated.
The obvious an infection in New York comes because the World Health Organization has recognized about 80 circumstances globally, and roughly 50 extra suspected circumstances. Health officers in Massachusetts confirmed its first case of monkeypox on May 18.
New York state and metropolis officers will attempt to decide how the affected person was contaminated. City epidemiologists have begun reaching individuals who might have been in touch with the individual.
The virus originates in primates and different wild animals, and causes fever, physique aches, chills and fatigue in most sufferers. People with extreme circumstances can develop rash and lesions on the face, fingers and different components of the physique.
The unidentified affected person is isolating and treating the case as optimistic whereas awaiting last affirmation by the Centers for Disease Control.
New York City public well being officers stated Thursday they have been investigating two potential circumstances of monkeypox, a uncommon virus not often seen exterior of Africa that may trigger flu-like signs.
Testing dominated out the opposite case, the state Health Department stated.
The obvious an infection in New York comes because the World Health Organization has recognized about 80 circumstances globally, and roughly 50 extra suspected circumstances. Health officers in Massachusetts confirmed its first case of monkeypox on May 18.
New York state and metropolis officers will attempt to decide how the affected person was contaminated. City epidemiologists have begun reaching individuals who might have been in touch with the individual.
The virus originates in primates and different wild animals, and causes fever, physique aches, chills and fatigue in most sufferers. People with extreme circumstances can develop rash and lesions on the face, fingers and different components of the physique.