New York state health officials offer heatstroke guidance

\r\nNew York state well being officers provide heatstroke steering - CBS New York\n \n \n\n \n\n \n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n\n \n \n Watch CBS News\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n With the weekend warm-up, New York state health officials are reminding people to use extra caution, offering guidance to prevent heatstroke.\n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n \n Be the first to know\n Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.\n\n Not Now\n Turn On\n\n \n \n\n \n\r\n\r\nSource link