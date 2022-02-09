New York State’s Indoor Mask Mandate To Expire Thursday, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State’s indoor mask mandate will probably be lifted when it expires Thursday.

“New Yorkers, this is what we’ve waited for. Tremendous progress after two long years. We’re not done, but this is trending in a very, very good direction,” Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced Wednesday.

For the final two months, each prospects and employees have been required to cover their faces or show proof of vaccination in most indoor settings.

Hochul thanked New Yorkers and companies for his or her assist preventing again the Omicron variant, reducing hospitalizations and growing vaccinations.

The change marks a promising shift within the battle in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fantastic idea. They need to get rid of the mask mandate as soon as possible,” West Side resident Jake Tran mentioned.

“Personally, I would keep my mask on, because there’s all sorts of different variants still emerging, and we just have to stay safe,” mentioned West Side resident Beatrice Henriquez.

Earlier this week, Connecticut and New Jersey already announced their plans to elevate masks mandates in faculties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nonetheless recommends masking in faculties, no matter vaccination standing.

“I am fully confident that it will be safe to have kids take off masks in school, particularly in schools with high vaccination rates,” Dr. Megan Ranney, of Brown University of Public Health, mentioned. “My worry is that we’re not quite there yet.”

Medical consultants say there are conditions the place you would possibly wish to maintain the masks on.

“It can still be a good idea to wear a mask, not necessarily to protect yourself but to keep from spreading the coronavirus to the most vulnerable among us,” CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez defined. “People like the elderly and those with weak immune systems. Wearing a mask could help keep Nanna and Pop-pop safe from COVID.”

Even after the indoor masks mandate is lifted, everybody should nonetheless put on masks on public transit.