New York Stock Exchange Files Trademark Application For NFT Marketplace

The NYSE minted its first set of NFTs in April final 12 months.

The New York Stock Exchange has filed an utility to register the time period “NYSE” for a market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), taking a step nearer to organising an internet buying and selling place for cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

The hype round cryptocurrencies final 12 months spilled over to NFTs, a type of speculative funding that has attracted followers together with former U.S. first girl Melania Trump and Jamaican dash nice Usain Bolt.

Companies concerned on this sector have additionally been backed by heavyweights Microsoft Corp and SoftBank Group Corp.

If the NYSE launches a brand new market, it might compete with SuperRare, Rarible and NFT markeplace large OpenSea, which was valued at $13.3 billion after its newest funding spherical.

However, a spokesperson for the NYSE mentioned it has no speedy plans to launch cryptocurrency or NFT buying and selling.

“(The NYSE) regularly considers new products and their impact on our trademarks and protects our intellectual property rights accordingly,” the spokesperson added.

NFTs have left many baffled as to why a lot cash is spent on gadgets that don’t bodily exist. Some additionally consider the trade is saturated by scammers and too usually rewards viral artwork of low high quality.

The NYSE minted its first set of NFTs in April final 12 months, commemorating the primary trades of six “notable” listings.

The trade’s submitting signifies it may enter into the metaverse too, because it seeks to offer “virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality software”.

Metaverse refers to shared, immersive digital environments which might be accessed by way of digital actuality or augmented actuality headsets or laptop screens.

Besides NFTs, the trade would additionally present “an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of virtual and digital assets, artwork”, it mentioned in a submitting with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office dated February 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)