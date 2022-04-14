New York subway shooting suspect arrested on mass transit violence charge

The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway automobile, injuring 23 folks, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal cost of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt.

Frank Robert James, 62, was taken into custody in decrease Manhattan, about 8 miles from the scene of Tuesday’s assault, after authorities decided his whereabouts with the assistance of suggestions from residents, a few of whom posted sightings on social media, police mentioned.

The New York Times and New York Post, every citing regulation enforcement sources, reported that James himself alerted police to his common whereabouts on Wednesday in a name he positioned to a tip line from a McDonald’s fast-food outlet. Those information accounts couldn’t be independently verified by Reuters.

James’ arrest got here 30 hours after an assault that erupted through the morning commuter rush because the Manhattan-bound N line practice was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, renewing fears of violence within the metropolis’s subway system.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him. We got him,” Mayor Eric Adams informed a press convention saying the arrest. “We’re going to protect the people of this city and apprehend those who believe they can bring terror to everyday New Yorkers.”

James, a Bronx native with current addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, had 9 prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, in response to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

A ten-page prison grievance filed by federal prosecutors on Wednesday in US District Court in Brooklyn prices James with a single depend committing a terrorist or different violent assault in opposition to a mass transportation system. If convicted, he might face life in jail, officers mentioned.

He was scheduled to make his first courtroom look on Thursday, the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn mentioned.

James is accused of setting off two smoke bombs inside a subway automobile moments earlier than opening hearth on fellow passengers with a semi-automatic handgun. The pistol, bought in 2011, was later recovered from the scene, together with three extended-ammunition magazines, a torch, a hatchet, a bag of fireworks and a container of gasoline, in response to police and courtroom paperwork.

Smoke and gunfire

Police mentioned 10 folks have been struck by gunfire, 5 of them listed in vital however secure situation on Wednesday. Thirteen others have been injured within the frantic rush to flee the smoke-filled practice. All of the victims have been anticipated to outlive.

The assault was the most recent in a string of violent crimes unnerving passengers within the America’s largest metropolitan transit system, together with cases of commuters being pushed onto subway tracks from station platforms. The difficulty has posed a brand new problem for Adams, who has pledged to assist rebuild passenger numbers that plunged through the coronavirus pandemic and guarantee better public security.

Police mentioned James was apprehended with out incident in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood after he was noticed by onlookers who acknowledged him from wished posters and relayed his location to authorities.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy,’” one bystander, Zack Dahhan, informed reporters of his encounter with the suspect earlier than he helped alert police in a close-by patrol automobile.

“He had a bag and was walking on the sidewalk,” Dahhan recounted. “I saw a lot of people come behind him. I said to the people, ‘Please guys, please keep some space, this guy is going to do something.’”

Officers have been initially dispatched to a McDonald’s outlet on the idea of a hotline tip, then widened their search across the restaurant till he was situated close by a short while later, police mentioned.

Youtube and U-haul as clues

Authorities informed reporters they have been nonetheless investigating what James’ motive might need been. One focus of that inquiry, in response to an FBI affidavit within the case, was a lot of YouTube movies he posted addressing statements to New York City’s mayor about homelessness and the subway system.

A YouTube account apparently belonging to James was taken down Wednesday for violating the net video platform’s “community guidelines,” the corporate mentioned.

Investigators initially linked James to the assault, the FBI affidavit mentioned, when a sweep of the crime scene in Brooklyn’s thirty sixth Street subway station turned up a bank card in his title and keys to a rented U-Haul van later discovered parked two blocks from an N-train cease.

In addition to gadgets discovered on the subway station, searches of James’ house and a storage locker in Philadelphia uncovered extra handgun and rifle magazines, ammunition, a Taser and a pistol barrel attachment for a silencer, the FBI mentioned.

On Wednesday morning, with the gunman then nonetheless at massive, New Yorkers went about their every day commutes, saying the violence gave them pause however didn’t diminish their want for mass transit.

“I was a little cautious but, hey, we’re back to normal,” passenger Matthew Mosk mentioned on an N practice that had simply handed by the thirty sixth Street station. “NYC strong. Just like it never happened.”

