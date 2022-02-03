New York Times pressured tech workers to reject union drive: report

Senior executives at The New York Times urged some 600 tech staff to vote towards forming a union, warning them that it was an “unproven experiment with permanent consequences,” in keeping with a report.

Internal memos and Slack messages obtained by the Guardian element the extent to which Times administration is alleged to have sought to dissuade staff within the firm’s “XFun” division to unionize.

“XFun” is the identify given to the “cross-functional teams” that work collaboratively in numerous Times departments, together with information, design, engineering, and advertising.

Meredith Kopit Levien, CEO of The New York Times Company, circulated a Jan. 19 memo to employees in titled “Why a Tech Union Isn’t Right for Us,” in keeping with the report.

“In short, we don’t believe unionizing in XFun is the right move. But that’s not because I’m anti-union,” Kopit Levien wrote.

She wrote that the XFun group had grown alienated by working aside in the course of the lockdown and that sentiment was driving the unionization efforts.

Kopit Levien additionally claimed that the XFun staff have been being negatively influenced by administration’s current labor tussle with staff of Wirecutter, the product-review website.

Wirecutter workers recently signed a new contract with Times management after a chronic labor dispute that included a staffer walkout on Black Friday.

A spokesperson for the New York Times Company denied that administration was anti-union. AFP through Getty Images

“It took Wirecutter two years to reach an agreement with the NewsGuild,” in keeping with the memo. “And the result of those prolonged Wirecutter negotiations was a set of terms that are, in most ways, what the rest of the company already enjoys.”

Other Times executives, together with chief product officer Alexandra Hardiman and chief progress officer Hannah Yang, posted messages on Slack urging staff to reject unionizing, in keeping with the report. “A union is not a silver bullet,” wrote Hardiman, the report says. “It will introduce another layer into our process that we believe will make it harder to work — and achieve — together.”

A spokesperson for the Times denied that the corporate was anti-union.

“We decided to call for a free and fair election process because we understood that our employees have a range of opinions on the proposed union in technology,” the spokesperson instructed The Post.

“Managers and senior leaders have been sharing their thoughts with employees. Similarly, employees have been sharing their views, both in support of and against this union, with each other as well …”