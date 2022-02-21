New York Times Wins 2 Polk Awards for Investigative Reporting

Two Miami Herald reporters, Carol Marbin Miller and Daniel Chang, in addition to ProPublica, had been awarded the state reporting prize for “Birth & Betrayal,” a sequence that exposed how a Florida legislation to decrease malpractice prices for obstetricians was stopping a whole bunch of households from getting satisfactory help to care for his or her severely brain-damaged youngsters. A fund that was meant to offer for the kids as a substitute repeatedly turned down requests whereas amassing $1.5 billion in property. Its director and board left within the wake of the stories, and the legislation was revised.

A New Yorker article by Ian Urbina, reported with The Outlaw Ocean Project, on the efforts by the European Union to maintain out migrants acquired the worldwide reporting award. Mr. Urbina and his workforce found that migrants from sub-Saharan Africa had been intercepted at sea by Libyans and held indefinitely in Libyan detention facilities, a shadow immigration system funded by the European Union.

Adam Feuerstein, Matthew Herper and Damian Garde of Stat, a medical information web site, gained the medical reporting award for revealing that Biogen had used a back-channel marketing campaign with the Food and Drug Administration to get its Alzheimer’s therapy authorised regardless of objections from the company’s personal scientific advisers.

The environmental reporting award was given to the ABC News anchor David Muir, the chief producer Almin Karamehmedovic and the producer Esther Castillejo for “The Children of Climate Change,” which aired on the ABC packages “World News Tonight” and “Nightline.” Mr. Muir’s dispatches from Madagascar depicted how local weather change has led to a famine affecting half one million youngsters.

Sarah Stillman, a employees author at The New Yorker, gained the Magazine Reporting award for her work tracing the exploitation and dealing situations of the migrant laborers who contract for disaster-recovery companies to scrub up the injury inflicted by local weather disasters. She spent a 12 months touring to catastrophe zones and talking with staff and climate-change specialists.

Linda So, Jason Szep and the employees of Reuters had been awarded the political reporting prize for his or her examination of intimidation and threats by supporters of Donald J. Trump in opposition to officers and ballot staff concerned within the electoral technique of the 2020 election. The Reuters workforce tracked down 9 folks chargeable for a sequence of threats who mentioned they believed that they had performed nothing improper. Only two expressed remorse.