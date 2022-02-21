New York Times Wins 2 Polk Awards for Investigative Reporting
The New York Times gained two George Polk Awards for investigative reporting that uncovered corruption and drug trafficking behind the assassination of the Haitian president and revealed in depth particulars about U.S. airstrikes within the Middle East that killed civilians.
Long Island University, the house of the Polk Awards, introduced the 15 winners on Monday. John Darnton, the curator of the awards since 2009, mentioned that he had acquired 610 submissions, probably the most ever, and that they “came from far more sources of investigative reporting than ever before.”
“This speaks to the vitality and continued promise of a changing journalism landscape and is reason to feel optimistic about the future of our craft,” he mentioned in an announcement.
The employees of The Washington Post gained the nationwide reporting prize for “The Attack,” a web-based sequence that intricately examined the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, exhibiting how legislation enforcement companies had been gradual to behave on warnings of violence beforehand and detailing the aftermath. More than 75 journalists at The Post contributed to the sequence, which relied on hundreds of pages of paperwork and a whole bunch of interviews, movies, pictures and audio recordings.
The Post additionally acquired a second award, for expertise reporting, that it shared with the Guardian U.S., together with the nonprofit group Forbidden Stories. The prize was for “The Pegasus Project,” a world investigation that exposed that Israeli spy ware had been used to hack the smartphones of journalists, enterprise executives, politicians and human rights activists. Forbidden Stories organized a consortium of reports organizations to delve into leaked recordsdata and pore over a whole bunch of paperwork.
The Wall Street Journal’s “Facebook Files” sequence, led by the reporter Jeff Horwitz, gained the enterprise reporting prize. The sequence, based mostly on inside recordsdata from a whistle-blower, confirmed how Facebook executives ignored the corporate’s inside findings on how flaws in its platforms brought about hurt and had been unwilling to repair them.
The award for international reporting went to Maria Abi-Habib, Frances Robles and the employees of The New York Times for reports that exposed a plot behind the homicide of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, linked to drug traffickers he was making an attempt to reveal. American officers say the investigation into his loss of life has stalled. Ms. Abi-Habib interviewed greater than 70 folks to report on the president’s life within the months main as much as his assassination and uncovered corruption and self-dealing within the authorities.
Azmat Khan, a contributing author, alongside The Times reporters Dave Philipps and Eric Schmitt and the employees of the paper gained the army reporting award for investigations that uncovered the true toll of America’s air war within the Middle East and Afghanistan. The Pentagon was compelled to confess that a drone strike in the course of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan mistakenly killed 10 civilians, together with seven youngsters. Documents uncovered by Ms. Khan additional confirmed a sample of errors and civilian deaths.
The native reporting award was gained by Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington, Eli Murray and The Tampa Bay Times for an investigation into the Gopher Resource lead-smelting manufacturing unit in Tampa, Fla., that discovered staff had been uncovered to harmful situations. Their reporting led to motion by regulators and a six-figure superb for Gopher Resource.
Two Miami Herald reporters, Carol Marbin Miller and Daniel Chang, in addition to ProPublica, had been awarded the state reporting prize for “Birth & Betrayal,” a sequence that exposed how a Florida legislation to decrease malpractice prices for obstetricians was stopping a whole bunch of households from getting satisfactory help to care for his or her severely brain-damaged youngsters. A fund that was meant to offer for the kids as a substitute repeatedly turned down requests whereas amassing $1.5 billion in property. Its director and board left within the wake of the stories, and the legislation was revised.
A New Yorker article by Ian Urbina, reported with The Outlaw Ocean Project, on the efforts by the European Union to maintain out migrants acquired the worldwide reporting award. Mr. Urbina and his workforce found that migrants from sub-Saharan Africa had been intercepted at sea by Libyans and held indefinitely in Libyan detention facilities, a shadow immigration system funded by the European Union.
Adam Feuerstein, Matthew Herper and Damian Garde of Stat, a medical information web site, gained the medical reporting award for revealing that Biogen had used a back-channel marketing campaign with the Food and Drug Administration to get its Alzheimer’s therapy authorised regardless of objections from the company’s personal scientific advisers.
The environmental reporting award was given to the ABC News anchor David Muir, the chief producer Almin Karamehmedovic and the producer Esther Castillejo for “The Children of Climate Change,” which aired on the ABC packages “World News Tonight” and “Nightline.” Mr. Muir’s dispatches from Madagascar depicted how local weather change has led to a famine affecting half one million youngsters.
Sarah Stillman, a employees author at The New Yorker, gained the Magazine Reporting award for her work tracing the exploitation and dealing situations of the migrant laborers who contract for disaster-recovery companies to scrub up the injury inflicted by local weather disasters. She spent a 12 months touring to catastrophe zones and talking with staff and climate-change specialists.
Linda So, Jason Szep and the employees of Reuters had been awarded the political reporting prize for his or her examination of intimidation and threats by supporters of Donald J. Trump in opposition to officers and ballot staff concerned within the electoral technique of the 2020 election. The Reuters workforce tracked down 9 folks chargeable for a sequence of threats who mentioned they believed that they had performed nothing improper. Only two expressed remorse.
The award for native tv reporting went to Dave Biscobing of KNXV, an ABC affiliate in Phoenix, for reports that exposed the Phoenix Police Department and Maricopa County legal professional’s workplace had falsely charged Black Lives Matter protesters as members of a felony road gang.
The nationwide tv reporting honor was awarded to A.C. Thompson of ProPublica for his documentary “American Insurrection,” an examination of the rise of far-right extremism. The documentary was produced with the PBS sequence “Frontline” and the investigative journalism program on the University of California, Berkeley.
CNN’s chief international correspondent, Clarissa Ward, and her crew gained the international tv reporting prize for his or her protection of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the speedy Taliban takeover. Ms. Ward’s dispatches confirmed Taliban revelers within the chaotic streets of Kabul whereas some ladies had been too afraid to depart their homes and lots of had been desperately looking for a approach overseas.
The winners of the Polk Awards, named after George Polk, a CBS News correspondent who was murdered in 1948 whereas overlaying the Greek civil warfare, shall be honored at a lunch in April.
Long Island University additionally introduced a brand new award this 12 months: the Sydney H. Schanberg Prize. Named for a longtime journalist at The New York Times, the prize honors long-form investigative or enterprise journalism that offers with conflicts, corruption, army injustice, warfare crimes or authoritarian authorities abuses. The award, funded by Mr. Schanberg’s widow, the journalist Jane Freiman Schanberg, comes with a $25,000 reward.
Mr. Schanberg, who died in 2016, gained a Pulitzer Prize for his protection of Cambodia’s fall to the Khmer Rouge within the Seventies. His account of the lifetime of his colleague, Dith Pran, impressed the 1984 movie “The Killing Fields.”
The inaugural winner of the brand new award, introduced this month, is Luke Mogelson, a contributing author for The New Yorker, for “Among the Insurrectionists,” his 12,000-word account of the unfolding of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, together with movies he filmed whereas contained in the Capitol with the rioters.