New York Times wins 3 Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters wins for feature photography

The New York Times gained three Pulitzer Prizes and was named as a finalist 5 extra occasions on Monday, whereas its rival the Washington Post took the general public service award and Reuters claimed the prize for function images.

The journalists of Ukraine had been additionally awarded a particular quotation for protection of the Russian invasion, because the Pulitzer board paid homage to the 12 journalists who’ve been killed overlaying the Ukraine struggle this 12 months.

The annual Pulitzers are essentially the most prestigious awards in US journalism, with particular consideration usually paid to the general public service award.

This 12 months that award went to the Washington Post for its protection of the siege of the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, when a violent mob disrupted the congressional rely of electoral votes that unseated Trump and formally made Joe Biden president.

The Washington Post gained “for its compellingly told and vividly presented account of the assault on Washington on January 6, 2021, providing the public with a thorough and unflinching understanding of one of the nation’s darkest days,” Pulitzer Prize Administrator Marjorie Miller introduced.

The occasions of that day additionally resulted in a breaking information images Pulitzer for a staff of photographers from Getty Images.

In function images, a staff of Reuters photographers together with the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed final July whereas on task overlaying the struggle in Afghanistan, gained the Pulitzer for protection of the coronavirus pandemic’s toll in India.

Reuters, which was additionally named as a function images finalist for pictures of local weather change world wide, gained for “images of COVID’s toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation,” Miller stated.

Besides Siddiqui, the Reuters photographers honored had been Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.

“A world largely preoccupied with its own suffering was jolted awake to the scale of India’s outbreak after Reuters photographers documented it,” Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni stated in a press release.

“To have Danish’s incredible work honored in this way is a tribute to the enduring mark he has left on the world of photojournalism,” Galloni stated of Siddiqui, who was additionally a part of the Reuters images staff to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for function images for documenting the Rohingya refugee disaster.

The Pulitzer was the tenth for Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters, and the seventh within the final 5 years.

With three extra Pulitzers this 12 months, the New York Times has gained 135 for the reason that awards had been first introduced in 1917.

The Times took one for nationwide reporting for its protection of deadly visitors stops by police; one other for worldwide reporting for its examination of the failures of the US air struggle within the Middle East; and a 3rd for criticism for Salamishah Tillet, a contributing critic at massive, for her writing on race in arts and tradition.

Besides profitable the worldwide reporting award, the Times was named as a finalist within the class twice extra: for the autumn of Afghanistan and the assassination of Haiti’s president.

In addition, New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott gained a Pulitzer Prize within the common nonfiction class for her e book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City,” which began with a 2013 sequence revealed by the newspaper.

The Pulitzer board made notice of the “challenging and dangerous times for journalists around the world,” noting 12 journalists killed overlaying the Ukraine struggle, eight Mexican journalists murdered this 12 months, and different instances of assault and intimidation towards journalists in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

The particular quotation for journalists of Ukraine applauded their “courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia.”

The prizes, awarded since 1917, had been established within the will of newspaper writer Joseph Pulitzer, who died in 1911 and left cash to assist begin a journalism faculty at Columbia University and set up the prizes.

They started with 4 awards in journalism, 4 in letters and drama, one for training, and 5 touring scholarships. Today they usually honor 15 classes in media reporting, writing and images plus seven awards in books, drama and music.

A board of largely senior editors at main US media and lecturers presides over the judging course of that determines the winners.

